There’s talk of starting a magnet school in the Faribault district, a school that would attract and retain student by offering programming that's unique and relevant to today's learners
At the Faribault School Board meeting Monday, Director of Teaching and Learning Ryan Krominga delivered a proposal describing what a K-8 magnet school in the Roosevelt Elementary School building would look like. That would reduce the number of elementary schools in the district from three to two, starting in fall 2021 at the soonest.
“In terms of looking at declining enrollment, we have to look at how to make the best use of our buildings,” said Krominga.
The district's enrollment has dropped significantly over the last few years, largely due to open enrollment in nearby districts.
“I think that we are still in the discussion phases,” said Sesker. “We haven’t had those discussions [about the magnet school] yet with staff and the community. We first wanted to make sure the board understood we’re investigating it, and the board supports that.”
A magnet school would offer adifferent opportunities than traditional elementary/middle schools. Some of the options include a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) curriculum as a theme of the school, a year-round school calendar or a language immersion program.
To keep class sizes small, the proposed magnet school would cap its classroom sizes at about 22 students, or 44 per grade level. If more students apply than seats are available, interested students would be entered into a lottery similar to what's done at many charter schools. Families living within the Faribault School District would be granted first priority.
Board member Yvette Marthaler asked Krominga if the magnet school could start the conflict of every student wanting to go there, even though it’s only available to a select few.
Krominga explained that a magnet school may not appeal to every family, particularly those who like to stick with what’s familiar. If the magnet school follows the year-round school model, students would go to school the same number of days as other students in the district, or at least a similar number of days, over a longer period of time.
Board member John Bellingham pointed out that, theoretically, some families could have children in their household operating on different calendars if one goes to the magnet school and others attend the middle school or high school.
The cost of operating a potential magnet school is yet to be determined, but the board named some of the expenses to take into account such as staffing and transportation. If the magnet school operates on a year-round schedule, transportation would need to be available even in the summer months.
Board member Chad Wolff asked if the magnet school were a K-8 facility, how that would impact the enrollment at the middle school if up to 15 to 20% of students attending the magnet school instead of FMS. Krominga said that conflict would be something to examine further and suggested other possibilities, such as offering a K-5 magnet school, or turning the middle school into a 5-8 building to make room for more preschool rooms at the elementary buildings.
The next step, said Sesker, is to bring the proposal forward to the curriculum advisory committee and create a working group to get feedback from parents and staff as to what a magnet might look like in the district.
At the Jan. 27 School Board meeting, Krominga plans to present an official proposal to the board about opening a year-round and/or magnet school beginning in fall 2021.
That proposed opening, according to Sekser, is “soon, but possible.”