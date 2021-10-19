Three hours of presentations, testimony, questions and discussion last Thursday evening in the Northfield City Council chambers culminated with the Heritage Preservation Commission voting to postpone its decision on whether or not to approve Manawa Inc., LLC’s request for a Certificate of Appropriateness to demolish what remains of the Archer House.
Despite a recommendation from City Planner Mikayla Schmidt to approve the certificate, which the ownership group requested Sept. 15, the full slate of HPC members decided they needed more detailed information about costs, and the feasibility of preserving the building’s 1877 portion, before making a final decision.
“Significant” was the word of the night; “significant investment;” “significant structural damage;” “significant historical value;” “significant cost;” “significant demolition;” “significant loss.”
All in all, what remains of the historic Archer House is more than just another brick wall.
Weighing history and progress
Following the calamitous fire of Nov. 12, 2020, Manawa LLC was left in a heartbreaking bind.
“2020 was a tough year for everyone, especially those in the hospitality business,” testified Todd Byhre, representing the ownership group and Rebound Hospitality.
“We have a long history with the building [from 1997 to present] and in fact are the longest continuous owners in the Archer House’s 140+-years.”
Since 2009 alone, Manawa invested over $1 million to improve and shore up the Archer House, and in the first portion of 2020, over $100,000 was infused to enhance the river inn’s lobby, breakfast room, bar and guest rooms.
“We were really excited about where we had gotten during the pandemic [shutdown], and we put a lot of time, energy and money into making the Archer House something special, so the loss is particularly devastating to us,” said Byhre.
“We certainly would never have envisioned making those investments over more than 12 years only to see it destroyed in a 24-hour fire.”
Anticipating a question that many residents have pondered, and which HPC Commissioner Alice Thomas later posed, Scott Koester of Rebound Real Estate stressed that the ownership group was expressly prohibited from disturbing anything within the structure from the time of the fire until nearly April 2021.
Still, with nearly 2 million gallons of water dumped on the building during the fire-fighting process and months of rain, snow and wintry freeze/thaw cycles inflicting further harm—including dangerous mold growth and structural damage beyond what the fire inflicted—two building experts spoke to the extreme challenges and likely fruitlessness of trying to resurrect the iconic inn.
Jude Hallamek of Nile Architects and Jeremy Baer of TEKTON Engineers provided their professional assessments of the property.
Besides referencing the fire and subsequent weather impacts, Hallamek pointed out the code issues that would affect any efforts to rehab or restore the Archer House.
“If it could be saved, it would then trigger the need to correct other deficiencies — the stairwells are too narrow for building occupancy, the inappropriate height and graspability of the handrails, the four-story open stairwell — and the transitions in floor levels with strange slopes made to meet up with the old structure.
“In light of all these things, I made the unfortunate recommendation to the owners it is not a viable candidate for rehabilitation and preservation.”
Baer, a structural engineer and Northfield resident, concurred.
“We have a strong interest in wanting to preserve historic structures where we think that is technically possible and economically feasible.”
But despite expert testimony, the HPC members were unconvinced that all avenues to preserving at least the most iconic 1877 portion of the building had been exhausted.
“There was a lot of comment about economic risk, but we are obligated to attend to the historic value,” said Commissioner Thomas.
“You said the 1877 portion of the building suffered only moderate damage from the fire, as opposed to the 1895 section, which you recommended for full demolition. Have you done an analysis of what it would cost to restore only the 1877 [portion of the] building?”
Commissioner Michael Meehan put it this way: “What sticks in my mind is that it might be feasible to salvage the 1877 building,” said Meehan. “With reasonable means though? I don’t know that.
“Without a doubt it would be more complicated to save it, and it makes a messy site for redevelopment, but demolition is permanent — and I don’t want to demolish a historic asset if it’s possible to save it.”
Added Thomas, “We need some financial information as to what it would cost to renovate, restore or rebuild the 1877 portion.”
Commissioner Menard pointed to the ongoing challenges toward that end.
“The building is gutted, completely exposed to the elements,” said Menard.
“It will continue to deteriorate while we discuss — and what is the likelihood that, even if they had infinite resources and were 100% committed to doing this, we could beat the building falling down?
Ultimately, the HPC voted unanimously to postpone a vote on the Certificate of Appropriateness, requesting that Manawa provide further information about the feasibility and cost to preserve the facade and/or interior of the 1877 building portion.
The next meeting of the HPC is scheduled for Nov. 9.