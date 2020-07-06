“It didn’t seem like work at all,” is how Judy Becker described her role in the Faribault schools.
For the past 31 years, Becker served as a special education paraprofessional. And exactly 49 years after graduating from Faribault High School, she began her retirement June 4. She had contemplated working one more year but ultimately decided to “give someone else a chance to enjoy that position.”
Becker’s career in education began in her late 30s. She wanted to find a job with benefits that paired well with raising her three children, then 10, 11 and 14. She began substituting for special education classes at Lincoln Elementary, which gave her the opportunity to start her long-term career.
“After working just a short time in Dave Anderson’s and Colleen Welton’s [special education] classroom, my heart was forever touched by students with their unique personalities and loving ways,” said Becker. “I waited for a full-time position, and was hired as an educational assistant March 1, 1989.”
In her first full-time position as an educational assistant, Becker worked with a non-verbal student at the former Faribault Area Training and Education Center. In order to communicate with the student, Becker needed to learn American Sign Language. Together, she and her student learned over 100 signs.
Over the years, Becker has served students at every school in the Faribault district except for Jefferson Elementary. She’s worked with students on all levels, one-on-one or in groups, depending on their needs and goals. One of the biggest changes in the special education department since the start of Becker’s tenure is that students now spend time in class with regular ed students. Becker calls this “a positive influence of social benefits” where students have all their needs addressed and form friendships.
“Always be the best version of yourself” is a quote Becker lives by. She’s told her students and her own children that this is all she will ever ask of them. She encourages others to believe in kindness and follows the philosophy, “Only you have the power to believe in yourself.” Becker also keeps a list of empowering words like “terrific” and “I’m proud of you” as a reminder to give encouragement.
No matter their age or circumstance, Becker said she’s enjoyed working with all of her students, watching them grow and meet their objectives. Oftentimes she offered guidance for homework assignments, like presentations. For several years outside the classroom setting, Becker had a unique opportunity to watch her students apply their on-the-job training skills.
For part of her career, Becker took on the role of job coach while working with special education students at Faribault High School. She took her students to job sites like River Bend Nature Center and the HOPE Center to teach them about the skills necessary for future jobs and to be independent.
“Looking back, all our students were successful, and I was always so proud of their accomplishments,” said Becker. “You could just look in their eyes, and you knew they were so happy with themselves. It was a wonderfully enriched program.”
Whenever Becker sees her former students working in the Faribault community, she feels touched and proud. The same is true when she sees them walk at graduation, to accept their diplomas with their classmates.
After Northfield and Faribault combined for a job training program for special education, Becker returned to the classroom for the last few years of her career. She concluded her tenure the same place she started — at Lincoln Elementary.
Lincoln Principal Brad Palmer said Becker is one of several long time district employees to start at Lincoln and retire at Lincoln. She was an enjoyable employee to be around, said Becker, and she approached her job with a giving mentality.
“Judy was terrific, just one of those happy, all in it for the kids kind of [people] and truly enjoyed working with all special ed students and everyone else at Lincoln,” said Palmer. “… She’d come [to school] with her cup full so she was able to spill over and give to everyone else.”
The coronavirus pandemic made the end of Becker’s career a bit more challenging than she expected as she needed to gain an understanding of distance learning and couldn’t see her students in person. She signed up to help bag lunches in March and eventually helped video record lessons to send to her students, who she called twice a week. Becker also delivered homework to families who couldn’t pick up their packets.
It’s been just over one month since Becker retired, and she and her husband, Tom, who recently retired as a Super Valley truck driver, plan to travel and visit relatives and friends. Becker said her three adult children, Tammy Anderson, David and Jeramie, plus Tammy’s husband, Dean Anderson, are all hard workers and very supportive of her and each other. She also has four grandchildren, Briana, Lexi, Madi and Leighton.
When she isn’t spending time with family, Becker wants to put more miles on her moped and give back to the community by volunteering or applying her care-giving skills in another job opportunity. But as she looks forward to new doors opening, she remembers fondly her 31 years in Faribault Public Schools.
“I will miss my students,” said Becker. “Their smiles, their hugs, embraces and friendly chats. Lastly, my heart is grateful working with a team of dedicated, devoted and caring people who always placed the needs of our students first. I can truly say I’ve really enjoyed working with kids. I’ve enjoyed it; that’s why it was so hard to retire.”