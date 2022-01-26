Jamie Bente in his office at Faribault High School. Bente has accepted an offer by the Faribault School Board to be the next Faribault Public Schools superintendent. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)
After receiving an offer Monday, Faribault High School Principal Jamie Bente accepted the position as the new superintendent of Faribault Public Schools Wednesday.
The School Board voted 6-0 to approve FHS principal Jamie Bente as their preferred candidate for next superintendent of Faribault Public Schools after lengthy debates. Bente will begin as superintendent on July 1 — taking over for the departing Todd Sesker — pending a successful contract negotiation, background check and completion of his superintendent licensure.
Bente has over 20 years of experience in education since he graduated from the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio, in 2000 with a degree in history and secondary education. He served as a social studies teacher and dean of students during his 11 years at Richfield Public Schools.
During that time, he earned his master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from St. Mary’s University. Bente came to Faribault in 2013 and served as assistant principal at Faribault High School for three years before becoming principal in 2016. He was named Southeast Minnesota Principal of the Year in 2019.
“I’m honored and humbled to be chosen to serve as the next superintendent of Faribault Public Schools. It’s exciting to be given this opportunity to continue to serve the wonderful staff, students and families I’ve gotten to know here in Faribault,” Bente said. “With my nine years of experience in this district, I believe I have a good understanding of the many great things we have going and the areas where we can continue to improve so that we can meet the needs of every single student.”
Todd Sesker has served as superintendent since 2011. He plans to help Bente transition into his new role over the next few months.
“I would like to congratulate Jamie Bente on being selected as the next superintendent. I am confident that the transition for Mr. Bente to the superintendency will go very well. The Minnesota Association of School Administrators will also provide resources to help Mr. Bente, along with superintendents in the area,” Sesker said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time serving as superintendent and am confident Jamie will keep the district moving in a positive direction.”