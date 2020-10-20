This Saturday, friends and family of Faribault Falcon Cole McAdam will come together to honor the legacy of a beloved coach and role model.
The first ever Heart and Sole for Cole McAdam 5k color walk takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cole’s mom Tracy McAdam, an event organizer said that the run will take place rain or shine — but participants may want to bundle up if current forecasts hold.
Cole “Julio” McAdam, a 2013 Faribault High School graduate who also attended South Central College, was known as a strong student and athlete who at times was ranked among the most impressive youth wrestlers in Minnesota. McAdam’s varsity wrestling career ended at the 2013 state wrestling tournament, but his passion for youth wrestling continued. After leaving briefly for college, he returned to Faribault to complete his studies and coach the Faribault Green Machine wrestling team.
Tracy McAdam said that her son was well known for his big smile and passion for wrestling and athletics in general. He particularly loved coaching Faribault’s upcoming wrestlers and always had an encouraging word for his young proteges.
During a team wrestling meet in Rochester, Cole McAdam died abruptly at the age of 23. His fellow coaches and young wrestlers were in a state of shock, but after a team meeting decided that they would honor Cole by finishing out the tournament.
In the wake of the devastating loss, Tracy McAdam and her husband Randy decided to set up a scholarship in Cole’s honor. McAdam said that the scholarship is an important way to remember her son and support students who share his passions.
“We’re looking for someone who has the same kind of values Cole did,” she said. “Someone who values athletics, values academics, likes to help out with kids.”
Since 2018, the $1,000 Cole “Julio” McAdam has been presented by Cole’s family to a Faribault football player or wrestler. In order to be eligible, the student must have a GPA of at least 2.5 and plans to attend a two- or four-year college.
While the scholarship has been successful, the McAdamses want to expand the scholarship program and provide support to the Booster Club. Despite barriers posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, they managed to put together the run with the help of friends. To minimize the risk of COVID spread, in-person participants are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer stations will also be available along the route, which follows that used by the Faribault Cross Country team for practice.
In addition to asking that at least 6 feet of social distancing be maintained between participants at all times, event organizers are dividing runners up into groups of 10 to further minimize the COVID transmission risk.
To allow event organizers time to divvy up the runners, online registrations for the run will end Thursday at midnight. Participants can still register in-person on the day of the run, and virtual event participation is an option for the most COVID concerned.
Finally, state COVID guidelines cap in-person attendance to 250 people. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 160 had already registered, with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund and Faribault Booster Club.
Tracy McAdam said that she and her husband hope to grow the scholarship program and, depending on how much money is received, buy much-needed equipment for the wrestling team, like a new mat or scoreboard.
“It’s an important way for us to keep our son’s name alive,” she said. “The day is supposed to be kind of cold, but we’re hopeful that people will bundle up and come anyway.”