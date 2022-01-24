A familiar local name with a combined total of 62 years of experience in the hair care business has taken over a location in the downtown, formerly the site of Faribault’s iconic Beauty Nook Salon for the past decade.
The Under Haaland’s Hat Salon opened for business Dec. 1, 2021 at 101 Central Ave. N. in Faribault.
The uniquely named salon is owned by Faribault native Gina Haaland, who has been working locally as a hair stylist for the last 18 years. She is joined in the salon by her mother Denise Haaland, who has been working locally as a hair stylist for the past 44 years and previously ran the Under Haaland’s Cap Salon, which is how the current salon derived its unusual name.
“Well, Haaland is our last name, and my husband had oodles of caps in his collection,” Denise Haaland said. “When our customers came down in the the lower level of our house, where the salon was then, the caps were hung all over the entry way … so it became Under Haaland’s Cap.”
Gina Haaland added, “I am still a Haaland, and I definitely wanted to keep it in the family, so instead of cap, I just put in 'Hat,' because we all wear so many hats.”
Under Haaland’s Hat marks the first time Gina Haaland has been a salon owner. She has worked in salons around Faribault for 18 years and most recently was renting a chair at the Old Towne Salon.
Gina Haaland began her journey in the profession by attending the Scot-Lewis School of Cosmetology in Bloomington and started working in the industry at First Avenue Hair Design. Her mother, Denise Haaland, attended Ritter Beauty School in Faribault and later ran the Under Haaland’s Cap Salon for over 25 years before she began renting a chair at salons in town after selling their house about 16 years ago.
“We were ready to do something on our own,” Denise Haaland said. “I had the shop in my home for so many years and this is very cool to be able to work together with my daughter here at this location.”
Before the move to the location on Central Avenue, Gina Haaland was considering the option of running a salon out of her house. Those thoughts quickly changed when the location became available in late 2021.
“The downtown is where we are supposed to be,” Gina Haaland said. “I would rather be in a salon downtown than in my house, which was what I was wanting to do, but the opportunity came up to move here. Being downtown has been absolutely amazing, and it has been cool to see the number of people downtown.”
Denise Haaland added, “People have told us that it is nice to know that this location on this end of downtown was going to stay open and was not going to be an empty spot downtown. You really want to keep a vibrant downtown.”
Since the move into the new location, the Haalands have been gradually putting their mark on the salon. One of the first changes was the addition of stylish new vinyl flooring that replaced the old green carpeting. Those changes have helped modernize and freshen up the space, but the vintage work stations, which a bit of mid-century flair to the place, have been kept.
“I love the work stations,” Gina Haaland said. “They are 45 years old, but we wanted to keep those. People ask me if they are going to stay, and I say, 'Yes, the stations are going to stay with the place.'"
She continued, “Now that we have finished the floors, I have some other ideas for the future but I said we should just focus on the hair for now — let’s just focus on the main part about the salon and not have to worry about anything else right now.”
Overall, the move downtown has been good for the Haalands. The location and good parking accessibility are major assets.
“People have commented on how they feel welcome here in our shop, and that part is wonderful,” Denise Haaland said. “We are glad to hear that.”
Gina Haaland noted, “January is usually a slow month in our business, but it has not been slow for us. It has been a very good move for us to be downtown.”
Under Haaland’s Hat provides a wide range of services for its customers, including hair cuts, hair coloring, perms, shampoo sets, styles, roller sets, updos and facial waxing. The salon is open to women, men and children and will soon offer pedicures in the upcoming months.
The Haalands have also done wedding parties in the past, and the new location will be a definite plus for that service.
“My mom and I have done plenty of weddings together, and in the past, we’ve usually travelled to do those,” Gina Haaland said. “Now, we have an actual space here with the salon, and we can accommodate those wedding parties, and that will be cool.”
In the upcoming year, Gina Haaland said the salon would like to add in a third stylist to its team, due to the amount of business.
“We are trying to figure out when, but we definitely would like to bring in another stylist within the next year,” Gina Haaland said.
For more information on Under Haaland’s Hat Salon, visit ginahaaland.com or call Gina Haaland at 507-412-0556 or Denise Haaland at 507-491-6230.