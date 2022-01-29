For the last half century, the Faribault Lions Club has hosted a pancake breakfast fundraiser on the first Sunday in February. Originally a coincidence, this always lined up with the Super Bowl.
As per tradition, the pancake breakfast will be held on the first Sunday in February, Feb. 6. One minor change is that it is not the same day as the Super Bowl this time around. The Super Bowl is on the second Sunday in February this year because of the NFL’s newly expanded schedule.
Still, the traditions hold in Faribault, as the breakfast continues on the first Sunday, as it has for more than half a century.
Last year, the breakfast had to be canceled, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Lions Club is able to return full force in 2022 for the 55th annual Pancake Breakfast.
“In recent years, around 800 people have made it. People tell us that they’ve been to every breakfast since they moved to Faribault. For some people, that’s 30 or 40 years,” said Debra Wasserman, Faribault Lions Club International Foundation Chair.
The pancake breakfast has been an opportunity for Faribault residents to get together, but it has also been an opportunity for the Lions to host their largest fundraising event each year. The money raised through the event has been used to help the community in countless ways.
“Our Lions Club, which is 100 years old, is involved in many activities in local communities. From scholarships to providing dictionaries and glasses to those in need and supporting the Minnesota State Academies for the Deaf and Blind. The funding also helps with Lions projects throughout Minnesota to support entities within the state that fund research, assist veterans and many other things in the state, country and around the world,” said Wasserman.
“It also provides funds for us so that we can provide scholarships for South Central and helps the lions to fund national projects like disaster relief,” added Connie Telschow, Chairperson for the Pancake Breakfast Committee.
The money that is raised through this event goes toward a lot of different causes, but the Lions made do with what they had last year when they couldn’t hold the event.
“Lions are very resourceful as people and as a group. We made a concerted effort to do everything to meet the needs of the community, even without the largest fundraising event that we normally do. It made us sad not to have the breakfast, but we knew it was the right thing to do to keep the community safe,” said Wasserman.
The rest of the changes being made are to make the event safer for the people attending and those staffing it. This year, a drive-up option will be available for those who can’t stay or can’t risk going into an occupied public space.
“We are offering a takeout option this year. All you have to do is come up on the southeast corner closest to the river, and we will have two or three spots blocked off so cars can park there. There will be signs with a phone number for them to call so they can have the food brought out to them. If not paying ahead, try to bring exact change or a check,” said Telschow.
The final change is that people won’t have to stand in line to get their food anymore, thanks to the help of the Emeralds. Emeralds and Lions will be going around and taking orders from people who are seated, and then bring them their food.
This keeps guests from being exposed to too many other people. The event is still “all you can eat,” but you won’t need to get up for more food. Guests are encouraged to wear masks while they aren’t eating, and the tables will be set with extra distance between them as an added precaution.
“The Lions are pleased to be able to again have our pancake breakfast and provide that opportunity for fellowship and pancakes while being thoughtful of the community’s needs at this time,” said Wasserman.