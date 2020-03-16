Faribault’s City Council on Sunday declared a state of emergency as the city prepares to deal with the COVID-19 epidemic.
The declaration, made during an emergency weekend meeting, follows Gov. Tim Walz’s Friday declaration of a state of peacetime emergency on Friday. Along with that announcement came a sweeping community mitigation strategy endorsed by the Minnesota Department of Health.
As a part of that strategy, the MDH recommended canceling events where over 250 people are present or where proper social distancing (at least six feet of separation) is not possible. It also encouraged people at elevated risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.
The number of COVID-19 cases has ballooned throughout the state, reaching a total of 35 Sunday. Walz subsequently announced the temporary closure of all schools starting Wednesday, but Faribault Public Schools said it would close beginning Monday.
As of Sunday, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rice County, but neighboring Waseca and Dakota counties have reported cases. Yet given the rapid spread of the disease, city staff weren’t interested in waiting for the first confirmed case to take bold action.
The emergency declaration, drafted by City Administrator Tim Murray in coordination with the city’s attorneys, will allow the city’s department heads to take whatever unilateral steps may be necessary to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Murray noted that Sunday’s meeting could be the last in-person Council meeting for some time. Tuesday night’s planned work session has been cancelled, and Murray said the city’s Information Technology Department is focused on making it possible for “virtual” meetings to take place.
The city’s Human Resources Manager, Kevin Bushard, said that the IT Department has also been focused on helping to make it possible for city staff to work from home as much as possible, in keeping with the MDH’s recommendations.
Fire Chief Dustin Dienst has been the city’s lead point person on the novel coronavirus. Dienst told the Council that last week he visited 10 assisted living facilities throughout the community to discuss coronavirus mitigation strategies. Dienst said that while most of the assisted living facilities were not then closed to the public, they were taking some precautionary measures. Given the high risk of transmission, some states have taken steps in recent days to shut down visitor access to such facilities entirely.
Dienst said he plans to make those meetings weekly and is in contact with other public health officials on a daily basis. However, he said that Rice County Public Health is likely to take the lead on many local prevention efforts.
The council also backed Buckham Memorial Library Director Delane James’s request to close the Library beginning on Monday, following the recommendation of Southeast Libraries Cooperating (SELCO). James said that most SELCO Libraries have already closed or plan to close along with their local school district. James said that with school out of session, children and their families tend to flock to public libraries, leading to a significantly increased public health risk.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Paul Peanasky said that his department doesn’t plan on closing the community fitness center quite yet, though he said that decision could change as the department considers the recommendations of public health officials.
Nonetheless, Peanasky said the Parks and Recreation Department has taken significant steps to restrict the spread of virus, from cancelling open gym sessions indefinitely, to wiping down doorhandles and exercise equipment regularly.
However, group fitness classes and the weight room remain open. Peanasky said that the department is following recommendations from the Minnesota Parks and Recreation Association, and National Parks and Recreation Association.
Peanasky said that he will hold a videoconference on Monday morning to discuss the situation with other Parks and Recreation directors across the state. He said about half have shuttered their facilities entirely, while the other half have so far just restricted services.