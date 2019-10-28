Members of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism’s agribusiness committee shared their gratitude for the region’s farmers last week, delivering boxed lunches as the farmers worked to bring in this year’s harvest.
Jason Robinson, assistant vice president of deposits and head of marketing for Reliance Bank of Faribault, said that Reliance Bank started a similar program for its ag customers three years ago. He brought the idea to the agribusiness committee, and members quickly embraced the idea.
“They farmers are out there working super long hours getting the harvest and they don’t have a lot of time,” he said. “To have somebody come and deliver lunch is a big deal.”
Farmers have struggled throughout the year with weather that has been cooler and wetter than average. Kelley Watts of the Community Co-op said that given the second consecutive below average harvest, agribusiness committee members were eager to show support for the region’s farmers.
“We saw the need to uplift the spirits of our farmers, given how hard the past couple of years have been,” Watts said.
The beginning of last week was no exception, with heavy rains drenching fields and keeping farmers inside. By Wednesday, the rain had subsided, leaving many farmers itching to get back out to their fields.
As farmers diligently prepared their equipment for long days of harvesting, they were surprised by boxed meals provided by a friendly and familiar team of faces in the agribusiness community: Robinson, Watts, Dan Pumper of Farm Bureau Financial Services, DJ Stricker of Streamline Onsite Repair and Barton Jackson of American Family Insurance. Employees at Faribault Hy-Vee prepared the lunches and covered a portion of the cost.
Robinson said that the committee members were able to put together a list of farmers who they’ve done business with, but also visited some farmers they didn’t know at all. They kept it a surprise for farmers, in large part because they didn’t want to keep people waiting if they ran behind schedule.
Farmers were eager to share stories of hope and hardship. One told Watts that in more than 40 years of farming, he’s never seen two consecutive harvests as lean as last year’s and this year’s have been.
Others expressed relative optimism, saying that the harvest isn’t turning out nearly as badly as they’d feared. Watts said she was struck by how diverse the region’s farms are, and how they support each other.
“It’s amazing how the farming community comes together in a time of need,” she said. “There’s so many obstacles they face, but they’re all one big community.”
Robinson said the agribusiness community plans on delivering lunches to farmers again next year and is exploring other ways to show their support for the region’s farmers.
“A lot of people that really appreciate the work that our farmers do, and we want to make sure that they know they’re appreciated,” he said.