With the party united firmly behind President Trump, Tuesday night’s Republican caucuses weren't as controversial as in years past. Still, 50 faithful party members congregated in the Faribault High School cafeteria for a night of organizing and shaping their party’s future.
Across Rice County about 125 loyal Republicans made it to caucus. Northfield caucus goers will play a key role in deciding which candidate wins the endorsement to take on Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Eagan, but for other races, the Republican candidates for November are largely set. Turnout was a lot lower than in 2016, when more than 1,000 Rice County Republicans came out to caucus, many attracted by the Presidential straw poll. In Rice County and across Minnesota, then-candidate Donald Trump came in third, trailing Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.
Party members spent the evening debating resolutions to the party’s platform, as well as electing delegates to county and district conventions. Thanks to the low turnout, nearly everyone who wanted to become a delegate was able to.
Caucuses were held in Faribault, Northfield and Lonsdale, with Rice County’s other cities and townships divided between the locations. In Faribault, the caucus was convened by local party stalwart Travis McColley.
McColley has faithfully attended his caucus for a decade, but this was his first time leading the process. He said that the caucus provides a unique opportunity for ordinary citizens to not just vote, but truly get involved in their party.
“What we’re going to be doing here is deciding which direction the Republican party will go in,” McColley said. “Anybody who wants to be part of that can be.”
Written statements were read from Rep. Jim Hagedorn and former Rep. Jason Lewis, who’s challenging Sen. Tina Smith. Senate Majority leader Paul Gazelka made a video for the Caucus praising the work of Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, and ending with words of support for the President.
Both of the area’s representatives also were on hand for at least part of the caucus. Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, spoke and then caucused, while Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, spoke and traveled down to Owatonna, which he also represents.
Daniels took the opportunity to discuss his work at the capitol. This session he’s serving on three committees: Education, Higher Education, and Greater Minnesota Jobs and Economic Development. Daniels has several requests in advance of this year’s bonding bill, including measures to help Faribault’s Academies for the Deaf and Blind. Daniels’s son is a graduate of the Academy for the Deaf, and he’s been a particularly determined champion of the Academies throughout his time in St. Paul.
Daniels is serving his third term in the legislature, but last year was his first as a member of the minority caucus. That’s forced legislators of all sides to work across party lines in order to get bills passed.
Daniels touted his record, noting that most of his bills have both Republican and DFL co-sponsors. Although he’s comfortable working across party lines, Daniels said he’s thankful that his party enjoys the majority in the Senate.
“There are bills that are horribly written, have a horrible idea and would have horrible results,” Daniels said. “Fortunately, most of them don’t get through, and when they do, Sen. Jasinski (and the Senate Republican majority) have been our goalie.”
Republicans have controlled the Senate since 2017, when they won a bare 34-33 majority. That expanded to 35-32 in 2019, when Republicans won a special election in northern Minnesota for a seat previously held by Sen. Tony Lourey, DFL-Kerrick Township.
Jasinski picked up one of those seats from the DFL in 2016, defeating former Sen. Vicki Jensen, DFL-Owatonna. He’s since ascended to the position of assistant majority leader, giving him a role in negotiating with the governor and other legislative leaders over key legislation.
Primary, caucus or both?
This year provided a sharp contrast, with caucus goers showing strong and nearly unanimous support for Trump. An MPR News/Star-Tribune poll released Sunday showed the President’s approval rating in Minnesota at 92% among self-identified Republicans.
The caucuses take place as the state readies for next week’s presidential primary, the first since 1992. Early voting has been underway for more than a month and several candidates have visited Minnesota in recent weeks.
On the Republican side, President Trump is the only name on the ballot. On the DFL side there are nearly 15 candidates, but recent polling suggests two have broken away from the pack: the home state favorite, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Given all of the attention paid to the March 3 primary, it’s possible that some party members may not even have realized the caucus was still taking place. However, turnout was comparable to 2018, when there were several contested nomination races.