The Faribault City Council expressed Tuesday support for continuing to fund several local civic organizations the city has long supported. These included the Buckham West Library, Faribault Senior Center, Heritage Days and the Rice County Historical Society.
While the it was not able to grant each returning organization the amount of money requested, it was able to approve status quo or modest increases while keeping in line with a goal of limiting expenditures on civic organizations to 0.5% of the general fund revenues.
Much more controversial was a request for $15,000 in funding from the Faribault Youth Fund. The recently founded youth organization is working with Faribault Public Schools and other community organizations to provide and coordinate programming for Faribault Youth. The programming is described to achieve what Faribault Youth Investment describes as the “40 Developmental Assets” that young people need to succeed and thrive.
Councilors Royal Ross and Peter van Sluis urged the Council to approve the full request. Under Ross’s proposal, the $15,000 in funding would be approved in addition to the 0.5% of General Fund Revenues already allocated to returning civic organizations.
van Sluis praised Faribault Youth Investment, saying that the program is already making a significant difference in the lives of Faribault youth, especially those from underserved populations.
While Ross favored giving Faribault Youth Investment the full funding, he said he viewed it as a one year commitment. He said he liked the idea of Faribault Youth Investment and wanted to give the program a chance to show that it could put the funding to effective use.
Other councilors said they liked the program, but had concerns about giving such a large amount of money to a newly formed organization. Councilor Jonathan Wood suggested reducing the amount of money from $15,000 to $10,000, an idea which van Sluis and Ross said they could live with.
Councilor Jana Viscomi said that she was concerned about the lack of guidelines for funding civic organizations, and added that with the levy so high already, she wasn’t willing to add more programming to the budget without a clear plan to pay for it.
“Absolutely not. Not until we get the levy down,” she said.
Mayor Kevin Voracek said that he sees a great need for a program like Faribault Youth Investment to provide, coordinate and publicize youth programming, and would like to see the program well funded. However, he was critical of approving the funding without a clear plan to pay for it.