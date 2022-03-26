spotlight Fire destroys Waterville bar Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email Mar 26, 2022 Mar 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The remains of the Funky Munky Saloon and Grill were taped off Saturday afternoon. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com) The cause of an overnight fire at a bar in downtown Waterville is under investigation.Firefighters were called to a fire at the Funky Munky Saloon and Grill a little after 3 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured, according to a news release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office.The fire was contained to the building, located at 256 Main St. E.The Waterville, Elysian, Madison Lake, Morristown, Waseca, Janesville, Faribault, Kilkenny, Le Center and New Richland fire departments all responded.The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office, Waterville Police Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the fire. The remains of the Funky Munky Saloon and Grill were taped off Saturday afternoon. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Le Sueur County Sheriff Waterville Police Department Police Social Services Richland Janesville Le Center Cause Work Office Bar Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Drug dealer sentenced to more prison time in overdose death Woolen Mill receives bomb threat Flannel Formal returns with sellout crowd Chavis excited to lead 1st year of Faribault, Bethlehem Academy boys golf co-op Summer road work to include Faribault Road, 10th Street SW Upcoming Events Mar 26 Wednesday Wear Sat, Mar 26, 2022 Mar 26 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Mar 26, 2022 Mar 26 The Jensen Sisters Sat, Mar 26, 2022 Mar 27 Merner Concerts Sun, Mar 27, 2022 Mar 27 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, Mar 27, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices