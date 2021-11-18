Paula Person’s handbags, wallets, clutches and pendants made from recycled magazines and publications are just some of many unique treasures available at this year’s Holly Days Sale at the Paradise Center for the Arts.
Person, of Notebagz by Pauz and a Faribault resident for many years, has come to enjoy the annual sale at the Paradise due to the collection of gifts at every price range for both young and not so young. She points out that there are even items for children and a few items for men, as well.
“The Paradise does a great job promoting local artists and I know Julie puts in a ton of work for this sale, too,” said Person of the sale that opened Thursday and runs through Dec. 18. “Not as many communities have as nice of an art/performing arts center as we do.”
Work from 20 regional artists adorns the walls and shelves in the Lois Vranesh Boardroom Gallery and the K&M Gallery, from hats, sterling silver jewelry, crafted wood bowls, watercolor paintings, mittens, pottery, quilts, knit items, photography and paintings. A grand opening event took place Thursday evening with live music, shopping and a cash bar.
PCA Visual Arts & Education Director Julie Fakler says a portion of the sales will help fund continuing programs and exhibits at The Paradise Center for the Arts.
“There’s a great variety of nice, affordable and exciting stuff,” said Fakler prior to the grand opening Thursday. “Both functional and nonfunctional, everything is all handmade and one of a kind.”
She says it’s always exciting to get a chance to interact with customers and to sell one’s own artwork, as she has several of her own paintings and raku pottery in the sale.
PCA Executive Director Heidi Nelson adds that supporting local artists is always important, but especially this time of year.
“Giving the gift of creative, unique art is so valuable and meaningful,” said Nelson. “We appreciate the support of this community, because we wouldn’t have gotten through the this last year and a half without it.”
In October, the Faribault City Council approved a $250,000 payment to the Paradise to go with $230,500 raised by the center and its Board of Directors, making good on the council’s agreement to help eliminate the center’s debt. Nelson has said that will allow the center to focus on its mission without worrying about mortgage payments.
A group exhibition from 14 Minnesota artists, “Winter Wonderland,” takes place in conjunction with the Holly Days Sale in the Carlander Gallery. All artwork in the show has a winter theme, and awards were presented to the group Thursday evening. Artwork from Jason Hillesheim’s Bethlehem Academy students is also in the Corey Lyn Creger Memorial Gallery. Work from both the Winter Wonderland show and from BA students will be up until Dec. 18.
While the PCA is typically open Wednesday-Saturday, Fakler says the center will only be open Saturday next week, just in time for Small Business Saturday. Regular hours resume the following week.