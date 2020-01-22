The minimum age to purchase tobacco and tobacco products in Northfield will soon be 21.
The Northfield City Council on Tuesday approved adopting a Tobacco 21 policy. The ordinance change is expected to take effect Feb. 28.
Councilor Suzie Nakasian expressed support for the proposal. She noted she would not want the product sold to children who are generally unaware of the harmful effects of tobacco use.
“I would have made it 25,” she said.
“We really can’t go far enough. It’s really predatory advertising.”
Fellow Councilor Erica Zweifel agreed, going further and suggesting she would support increasing the minimum tobacco age to 40.
“I’m thrilled,” she said. “Love it. It is an important step in improving health in our community and decreasing costs in terms of medical care.”
Throughout the process, Northfield High School students have attended meetings with shirts displaying their support for increasing the purchasing age to 21, saying 18-year-old seniors are buying nicotine products for younger students.
Student surveys have indicated that statewide student vaping rates increased more than 9% from 2016 to 2019. The survey found that the percentage of eighth-grade students who had vaped within the last 30 days had risen from a little more than 1% in 2016 to nearly 11% last year.
The crux of the argument health advocates have made is that increasing the tobacco purchasing age will decrease the number of people who develop lifelong nicotine addictions and improve American's overall health.
Advocates say nearly 95% of smokers started before they turned 21, and youth who use e-cigarettes are nearly four times more likely to transition to cigarettes. People who have their first cigarette by age 18 are estimated to be twice as likely to become lifelong smokers.
In a public forum after it was approved, Rice County Public Health Educator Tracy Ackman-Shaw offered to help if the council if it decided to adopt an even stronger tobacco purchasing ordinance.
“Your leadership is having an impact across the county,” Ackman-Shaw said.