A warrant has been issued for a Faribault man who allegedly broke into a home and pointed a firearm at another individual.
Charles Arthur Juring, 34, was charged Jan. 25 in Rice County District Court with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of first-degree burglary, all felonies. The charges stem from an incident that took place Jan. 11.
According to the criminal complaint, Faribault police were dispatched at 7:16 p.m. to a residence on 12th Street NE for a report of a man with a gun. At the scene, officers spoke with the victim who reportedly said when he arrived at the home, Juring approached and asked where a young family member of his was. The victim said they were probably inside and then went in the home and tried to shut the door behind him, according to the report. At that point, Juring allegedly kicked in the door, entered the residence and pointed a firearm at the victim.
The homeowner reportedly told police he heard two men yelling in the entryway and then saw Juring pointing a gun at the victim, and at one point also pointed the gun at him. According to court documents, the homeowner said he was afraid for his and his son’s lives.
The victim reportedly tried to run out the back door of the house to escape from Juring, but Juring chased him through the home with the gun, eventually leading to the basement. At this point, Juring’s family member exited a room from the basement and Juring began apologizing saying he believed she had been in danger, according to court documents.
The family member reportedly said she had never been in danger.
Police have reportedly been unable to locate Juring. Due to his location being “not reasonably discoverable” and concerns for public safety, a warrant for his arrest has been issued.