The seven-period day at Faribault High School continues to benefit students, as staff have more time to appeal to students' interests — career and otherwise.
An internship opportunity with River Bend Nature Center puts students in the drivers seat, and gives them the opportunity for hands on learning experiences.
Seniors in the River Bend Nature Center internship class this year at FHS presented their findings from helping conduct a special deer hunt at River Bend's Lunch and Learn Wednesday afternoon. Attendees are able to enjoy their lunch while learning about an environmental topic each month.
FHS biology teacher Peter Jacobson introduced the class to attendees before students began their presentations. Students participating in the class are Jadin Cook, Courtney Lewis, George Caron, Cayden Schultz, Carson Reuvers, Aiden Anderson, JoHahanna Gehrke and Elizabeth Jacobsen.
Along with the special deer hunt, students this fall have learned about wilderness first aid, hazardous plants/animals, land navigation skills like GPS, compasses, maps and orienteering challenge, conducted a pollinator study with Claire LaCanne with University of Minnesota Extension, trail camera use how to, pre-hunt, post-hunt and with the scavenger study.
RBNC Naturalist/Naturalist Resources Manager Brittany Smith said the archery-only deer management hunt takes place every other year, and this year's was even more important than ever due to chronic wasting disease detected in surrounding counties, to make sure they have their samples. Smith told attendees of Wednesday's Lunch and Learn that the hunts are conducted in order to keep the deer population at a level that maintains the overall health of River Bend's ecosystem.
Each pair of students were tasked with a different part of the hunt and presented their findings to those in attendance. Students Carson Reuvers and Aiden Anderson collected data from the deer and hunters about where they shot the deer. The lymph nodes of the deer were used to test for CWD and the jaw was extracted to determine the age. Reuvers said he was surprised with the size of some lymph nodes, while Anderson was caught off guard with the weight of some of the deer.
Classmates George Caron and Cayden Schultz explained how many deer were shot, and some of the statistics they found with weight and age. Eighteen total deer were killed, the average weight was 99 pounds.
Trail cameras were installed before and after the hunt, to watch the behavior and track the number of deer seen, along with cameras post hunt to compare the footage.
Jadin Cook and Courtney Lewis explained after the hunt they noticed more bucks, something they suspect has to do with fewer does. Hunters had the opportunity to shoot both a doe and buck, but they were instructed to shoot a doe first. Of the 35 hunters that registered, 15 deer were shot. Cook and Lewis also looked at when the deer were most active, the things they would eat and how many travel with one another.
Two deer were left unclaimed, giving the class a great opportunity to conduct a scavenger study. Students set up trail cameras at various locations in the woods, focusing on two gut piles and the two spots the unclaimed deer were found.
For some students, like Reuvers and Gehrke, the scavenger study has been a highlight of the class, as they had the opportunity to see the diverse range of wildlife in River Bend.
Anderson, who remembers coming to River Bend in kindergarten, was amazed to see just how diverse the nature center is, especially since during the day there isn't much activity as they were able to see at night on the trail cameras.
Many classmates agree that their favorite part of the class as a whole was getting to be outside and learn about the things that surround them.
The class is led by the team of Jacobson and Smith, and takes place at River Bend every Monday-Thursday. Some things the class will look at over the winter months includes how the nature center operates, what it takes to set up a nonprofit organization and what the care/maintenance of the facility itself looks like. Jacobson is hopeful students will be able to apply for grants to fund some of their own research studies they will conduct for one quarter next spring.
"It's been a great opportunity to get kids outside, asking questions and being lifetime learners in the natural world," said Jacobson.
He's been enjoying the process of learning new things together, while he learns with students. Smith adds the senior students are at a very critical point in their life when they decide what they want to do after they graduate. As part of the future of this planet, Smith says they have the opportunity to take skills learned from the mentorship, even if it means coming back as a volunteer, naturalist or having a conversationalist mindset.