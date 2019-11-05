The Minnesota Senate’s Capital Investment Committee kicked off a tour of capital investment projects across southeast Minnesota in Rice County Tuesday, visiting several projects supported by Sens. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, and John Jasinski, R-Faribault.
The tour was the fourth leg of the committee’s five part “MNfrastructure” tour. The city visited the state’s northeast, northwest and southwest regions earlier this fall and will tour the Twin Cities either later this year or early in 2020 in advance of next year’s bonding bill. House members toured many of the same sites late last month.
At the invitation of Draheim, senators started off their morning at the historic depot in Northfield, which previously failed to receive a requested $2.5 million in bonding funds to build the transit hub.
The hub, which features the city's restored 1888 train depot, is expected to cost $3.1 million dollars, with the city offering to pay around $600,000 from reserves, tax increment financing, other grants or debt issuance.
With the central location, the new depot could be a community center of sorts within the city, with visions of art and music on its outdoor pavilion waiting area. From a more practical perspective, it would be within walking and biking distance of many city residents, and its proximity to rail would provide transportation access to the Twin Cities and other metro areas.
Sen. Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, chair of the Senate committee, said he was highly impressed with the city’s successful effort to restore the depot and innovative approach toward increasing transportation opportunities.
“Northfield is taking an innovative approach for a small community,” said Senjem. “The workforce needs now are tighter than ever and people have to be a little bit mobile. (Workforce mobility) is a big issue because not everyone needed to accommodate Northfield’s workforce needs is going to live in Northfield.”
The Mill Towns State Trail is another project of importance to the Northfield community. A perennial bonding request, the completed Mill Towns Trail would connect a key gap in the southeast Minnesota trail system, stretching from the Sakatah Singing Hills Trail in Faribault to the Cannon Valley Trail in Cannon Falls.
Currently, the DNR owns 9 of the 11 miles needed to complete the Mill Towns trail in Rice County, but the project has stalled for lack of funding. An additional mile was officially added to the trail in Faribault earlier this year.
The attention then shifted to Faribault, with legislators first stopping by the Minnesota Academies for the Deaf and for the Blind. Both campuses are full of historic buildings, many in desperate need of repair or replacement.
Even though the academies are designed to serve disabled students, many of the buildings on campus fall woefully short of the standards laid out in the Americans with Disabilities Act as well as in modern building codes.
Academies staff maintain that significant repairs and renovations are needed to bring the facilities up to snuff. In the long term, it’s likely that several of the buildings will ultimately need to be razed and replaced with more modern facilities.
Senjem said that the academies have been a feature stop on almost every bonding tour he’s been on. He said that the committee always tries to come up with something to help the academies, but that too often they seem to get the short end of the stick.
Next, they headed over to Faribault City Hall, where a group of city officials, including Mayor Kevin Voracek, presented senators with information about a series of projects that Voracek’s predecessor, Jasinski, is working on at the capital.
Medford Mayor Lois Nelson and City Administrator Andy Welti were also on hand to walk the senators through a proposal to send Medford’s wastewater to Faribault’s wastewater treatment facility. Medford’s wastewater treatment plant needs replacing, and the city has had difficulty keeping staff, who frequently leave for better-paying positions in larger cities.
Cost is also a significant factor. Welti said that even with the cost of buying into Faribault’s services and building connecting pipes, Medford could save around $1.5 million by connecting with Faribault. The project is still in its infancy, but it has won support from leaders in both cities.
Another project the city has long wished to see is the Northern Links trail, which would connect the city’s trail system with the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail. The city requested $750,000 for the project last session, but it wasn’t funded. Advocates say that by connecting the trail with the Faribault city trail system, trail users would more easily be able to explore the city. In addition, the western part of Faribault would be more connected with the rest of the city.
A somewhat less glamorous but still important project is the city’s effort to build a berm outside the wastewater treatment plant, protecting the plant from the adjacent Straight River. City Administrator Tim Murray said the city has seen not only several floods in recent years that have imperiled the plant, but general erosion of the river bank.
Given the high volume of wastewater produced by Faribault’s industrial factories, Jasinski said that it’s a particularly high priority to make sure that Faribault’s wastewater treatment plant is able to operate in a safe and efficient manner.
Overall, Senjem said that he was pleased to see Northfield and Faribault make a strong push for a piece of the funding pie with well thought out proposals.
“What we’ve seen here in the Faribault Northfield are good solid infrastructure projects,” he said. “We like that the local buy-in is there as well.”