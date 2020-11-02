Amid unprecedented need, more than 100 area residents crowded into the Faribo West Mall Saturday for the Faribault Rotary Club’s annual Warm our Community Event.
Event organizer and Faribault Rotary Club member Keith Kramer noted that just 45 minutes into the event organizers had already handed out 100 “tickets,” enabling families to get some much needed warm winter outerwear.
That was well in excess of the roughly 70 families that showed up at last year’s Warm our Community Event. Thanks to generous contributions from the community and a long list of local businesses and organizations, there were more coats, mittens and hats than before.
That was a huge help for families who have struggled with low wages or job loss over the last few months. Local refugee Star Aye, a Montgomery resident who is part of the region’s growing Karen refugee community, and her husband Thein Shwe were among them.
Aye has lived in Minnesota for a decade, but it was her first time at Warm our Community. She said that for her family, the opportunity to get the winter clothes her family needs without having to spend big bucks at a department store was a big help.
Boots, coats and snow pants for children were the first to go, but larger sizes were in demand too. In addition to outerwear, the Warm Our Community event expanded this year to provide food boxes and flu shots for those in need. Food boxes were provided by a coalition of local nonprofits including Faribault Youth Investment and Growing Up Healthy, which have joined together in recent months to fill the need left behind by the abrupt closure of the Faribault Area Food Shelf.
It was the first time the event has been held at the Faribo West Mall, along with the first time it was held on Halloween. While the setting provided much welcome additional space, minimizing the spread of COVID-19 was still a challenge given the large crowd.
For Natalie Ginter, a local Rotarian, this was her third year helping out with the event. She said that every year, she’s seen the event grow and become more organized, and this year was no exception.
“This location is really great,” she said. “There’s a lot of room to spread out.”
For Ginter, the event was about ensuring that the dignity of every person. That’s also what has motivated numerous volunteers from the River Valley Church to help organize the event for the last several years, including Misty Zacharaias.
Though Zacharias had previously heard about the event, it was her first time participating. She said that she was thankful to be able to help and hoped that the yearly tradition will continue well into the future.
“This event is a great blessing for the community,” said Zacharias. “I just wish we had more to give to everybody.”
Rotarian Kurt Halverson also expressed disappointment that there weren't enough winter clothes to go around. Still, he expressed gratitude for the commitment of so many area residents to helping the less fortunate.
"It’s amazing to see all of the support that’s available here in Faribault," he said. "It really warms your heart."
In addition to River Valley Church and the Rotary Club, several participants were new this year. With hunger concerns rising as the pandemic drags on into winter and federal assistance begins to run out, food boxes with a “breakfast” theme were also available.
FYI Executive Director Becky Ford was at Saturday's event to distribute the boxes, and said that she would stay until all 150 she had brought were gone. Although demand wasn’t quite as high for food as for the winter wear, Ford said that about a third of the boxes were gone an hour into the event.
Demand was notably lower for flu shots provided by Rice County Public Health. Supervisor Laura Burkhartzmeyer stressed the importance of getting a flu shot amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but expressed disappointment at the lack of interest.
“A lot of people have already gotten it or they just don’t believe in it,” she said.