Pregnancy isn’t what Kate Camerer pictured. She hasn’t had any complications, thankfully, but expecting her first child during the COVID-19 pandemic is a unique circumstance.
“[My husband and I are] ready, but we’re not ready,” said Camerer, an Ellendale resident, of giving birth. “We’re preparing to have [the baby] and come back and just be here until we can go out.”
Even before stay-at-home orders took effect in Minnesota, Camerer, a teacher, began working from home because some of her family members have health risks and because she’s pregnant. Her husband's an essential employee, so Camerer is at home alone with her dog — and her thoughts — most of the day.
When Camerer goes in to deliver at Owatonna Hospital, she’s only allowed one support person to be there throughout her hospital stay. That means, other than her husband, visitors can’t see her or her baby.
“That’s the part that bums me out the most,” said Camerer, who is due May 3. “It’s our first kid, so you want grandparents there, aunts and uncles and cousins, and right now, we don’t necessarily know when people will get to meet the baby at all. I’d say, other than making sure everybody’s healthy, that’s the part that is the hardest.”
Taking precautions
Sue Shaft, registered nurse and patient care manager for both District One and Owatonna hospitals, said limited visitors is one of the biggest changes pregnant patients need to abide by during the pandemic. Whoever the mom chooses as a support person is screened and wears a mask the entire time they're at the hospital.
The change has been hard on a lot of families, but Shaft said a number of new moms were also pleased with the extra time to rest and bond with their babies. Plus, they haven’t needed to worry about offending visitors by turning them away — they’re simply following hospital regulations.
“So far it’s gone way better than I would have expected for families,” said Shaft. “Most people have been really understanding of why we’re doing [visitor restrictions].”
Before a woman gives birth, many of her usual prenatal visits now take place online. Prenatal and breastfeeding classes have also shifted to an online format, and patients can register online for these as well as a virtual tour of the hospital.
Because COVID-19 is still a new virus, there is limited research on its impact on unborn babies. What has been determined, said Shaft, is that it’s safe for pregnant mothers with COVID-19 to breastfeed their babies because no traces of COVID-19 have been found in amniotic fluid or breast milk. However, if a woman who is about to give birth tests positive for coronavirus, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the mother and child separate until the mom recovers.
Shaft said families have the choice of honoring that recommendation or not, but Allina hospitals have set up separate rooms just in case. District One has the unique feature of a reverse isolation room, which can provide extra safety. For mothers with COVID-19 who choose not to separate from their baby, Shaft said the recommendation is for moms to sleep at least six feet apart from their child, wear a mask while breastfeeding and be extra stringent with hand washing.
Allina Hospitals in Faribault and Owatonna haven’t experienced an influx of COVID-19 patients, so most of the measures taken are precautionary. Because it’s hard to know who really has coronavirus, hospitals have implemented universal masking to offer two-way protection for staff and patients. Shaft said Allina employees wear the same masks their entire shift, treating them “like gold.” If a patient tests positive, employees change their masks and wear an eye shield.
Shaft reported Allina hospitals have enough PPE (personal protective equipment) to go around for now, and soon the donated homemade masks will go home with the post-partum moms. Local companies have also been mandated to make masks, said Shaft.
Northfield Hospital and Clinic is implementing many of the same practices, including visitor restrictions. According to Lisa Bauer, director of the Birth Center at Northfield Hospital and Clinic, all staff members have access to PPE that includes masks or face shields, gloves and gowns. All Birth Center patients, including the support person, are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will continue receiving care even if they test positive. The birth center follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in caring for pregnant patients with confirmed or suspected exposure to COVID-19.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Faribault also implemented a number of changes during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dr. Tina Rauenhorst, consultant of obstetrics and gynecology. In particular, that means keeping symptomatic patients separate from those seeking regular care and minimizing the number of visits.
For prenatal care, MCHS has started using OB Nest, a prenatal care model Mayo Clinic in Rochester developed long before the pandemic. This system allows pregnant mothers to use provided devices to listen to their baby’s heartbeat and check their own blood pressure. Pregnant mothers still come to the clinic for pregnancy confirmation and their 20-week ultrasounds, but ultimately, most appointments are done remotely.
“Patients have been very grateful to have alternative options other than having them required to come in so frequently,” said Rauenhorst. “In fact patients are wondering if we’ll continue this after things settle down. They like the opportunity to do things remotely.”
Front line workers
Nurses, said Shaft, live with a fear of the unknown. Research and hospital expectations change every day, and in some cases, every hour.
“It’s hard for the nurses to keep up with all the changes,” said Shaft. The other thing is we’re limited in the testing we’re doing. Even if you test a mother here, it won’t be until she goes home that we know the results.”
By keeping a log, Shaft said nurses keep track of the patients they care for. That way, if a patient tests positive, they can take appropriate steps. As long as medical staff wear the right protective gear, Shaft said they shouldn’t come in contact with the virus. Nurses are also staying educated on how to use PPE properly during the pandemic.
Shaft says other Allina hospitals in Minnesota have reported a few pregnant moms wanting to try a home birth with a midwife during the pandemic. However, if there are complications during a home birth, an ambulance would still need to transfer the mother to the hospital. From Shaft’s perspective, hospitals are well-equipped for safe deliveries because everyone who patients come in contact with are proven healthy. Plus, mothers have the option of being discharged as early as 24 hours after delivery if everything goes smoothly.
“I feel like we’re just a very safe place, probably safer than ever,” said Shaft.
At Mayo Clinic Health System, Rauenhorst said staff from the radiology department come to the clinic to draw blood and do ultrasounds to minimize the traveling OB patients need to do. Gynecology appointments are also being delayed to limit exposure of those patients and decrease the volume further.
“Staff has been great,” said Rauenhorst. “Of course this has required a lot of change, rapid implementation and new processes, but staff has been eager to jump in in order to keep ourselves and our patients safe.”