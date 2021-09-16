The Faribault School on Monday will consider a new policy that would require everyone over 5 to wear a mask indoors until the number of new COVID-19 cases in the county drops below 50 per 100,000 residents.
The Rice County case rate, as of Tuesday, was 295, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's more than five times what the CDC considers high spread. Only one county in Minnesota — Swift, in the west central part of the state — isn't considered to have high rate of spread. Its spread is still rated as substantial, with between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 residents.
Rice County's rate of spread has been considered high since late July and is on the rise. An additional 84 new cases were reported between Monday morning and Thursday morning. More than 9,100 cases of COVID and 120 deaths due to the disease have have been reported in the county since March 2020.
For 18 months now, Rice County Public Health's Clinic and Community Supervisor Sara Coulter has been working with the district's Incident Command Committee, which helps lead the district's response to the pandemic. On Monday, Coulter met with the School Board, sharing information about the pandemic, its local impact and how to minimize its effects.
Among Public Health's recommendations: get vaccinated, wear masks indoors, maintain 3 feet of distance as much as possible, and if you're feeling sick, stay home and get tested.
For those who aren't vaccinated and are exposed to the virus, Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health recommend getting tested right away and quarantining for 14 days. If the test is negative, get retested three to five days after exposure. For those who are vaccinated, get tested three to five days following exposure and wear a mask, but there's no need to quarantine.
Coulter, along with the Incident Command Committee, is recommending the board approve the policy.
"Masks work," she said Thursday, explaining her recommendation. Masks, she said, limit the spread of disease and will help keep students in the classroom.
Distance learning due to the pandemic is believed to have contributed to poorer than normal student performance along with increased anxiety and mental health issues for students.
"Our schools are not going to be a safe place with COVID-19 present, but (with masks) we can make them a safer place," said Coulter.
There will be time for residents to speak about the proposal before the board begins its deliberations.
According to School Board policy, anyone interested in commenting needs to complete an information card with their name and address before the meeting begins. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the District Office, 710 17th St. SW, Faribault.
Due to COVID, there is a limit on the number of people permitted in the board room. The meeting can be viewed remotely at youtube.com/user/isd656/live.
The board plans to allot 15 minutes for speakers to address the board with each speaker given 3 minutes to comment. Five speakers will be chosen at random, per board practice.