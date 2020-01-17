A story about Cinderella wanting to go to the ball might sound like a typical fairy tale, but not when her fairy godmother doesn’t quite know what she’s doing.
As a result of a gust of wind blowing pages every which way, various Grimm brothers’ characters find their stories intersecting in “A Mixed-Up Fairy Tale,” a one-act show the Faribault High School Theatre Troupe will present to approximately 2,840 elementary students.
Thirty-three students, both on stage and behind the scenes, present six performances to elementary schoolers Thursday and Friday and offer a 7 p.m. public performance Friday evening.
The troupe will collect food shelf items at Friday’s performance, and attendees may substitute the admission costs of $2 per student and $3 per adult with nonperishable items. Money collected at the door will also go to the food shelf.
Many actors in the show first became exposed to the FHS theater department by watching Children’s Theatre productions in their own elementary school days. It became a tradition at FHS 22 years ago and continues to bring students from local public and private schools, and even homeschool students, to FHS.
“It’s really great,” said freshman Elaina Hagel, a first-time Children’s Theatre actress who plays the Fairy Godmother. “It’s fun to see everyone get into character — and wardrobe.”
For her role, Hagel’s costume includes a shower cap, a tutu and an old-fashioned robe — not the traditional fairy godmother outfit.
“It’s cool that it gives us the opportunity to play dress-up,” added senior Becky LaCanne, who plays Cinderella.
Rather than going directly to the ball via her fairy godmother’s magic, the Cinderella in “A Mixed-Up Fairy Tale” makes a few pit stops along the way. Trial and error takes Cinderella to the witch’s house in “Hansel and Gretel” as well as Rapunzel’s tower, and a cottage belonging to five dwarfs. In her own effort to get to the royal ball, Cinderella invites the new friends she meets to come along on her journey. All these events happen in Wilhelm Grimm’s dream as he and his brother, Jacob, construct their popular fairy tales.
Where some FHS Theatre Troupe production stretch students to grow as actors, senior Eli Simon, who plays Wilhelm, said Children’s Theatre is more about having fun.
“Children’s Theatre is kind of unique in its own way,” said Simon. “It’s really just about doing it for the kids.”
Added senior Davis Miller, who plays the shy Baby Bear: “For the most part you just unwind and enjoy yourself.”
Being a senior this year, Simon admitted it’s sad to know this is his last Children’s Theatre show. But other actors in the troupe are excited to be getting started.
“I haven’t done acting for a while, so it is a bit of a challenge,” said Hagel.
Actors in Children’s Theatre typically talk to the audience members to get them involved, whether it's by asking them questions or giving them instructions. And if there’s one thing Director Paul Johnson tells the actors to do for the elementary school students, it’s, “Make the performance better than the bus ride over here.”