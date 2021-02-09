After four years of operating an increasingly popular food truck, Ernesto Lazaro has brought his authentic Mexican cuisine to a prominent downtown Faribault storefront.
A native of the Mexican state of Veracruz, Lazaro has always had a passion for cooking. For years, he worked in the food preparation industry while raising three kids in southern Minnesota, but his dream was always to have his own business.
“(My dad) loves to cook, likes to communicate with his customers, and he loves the food business,” said Junior Lazaro, who, along with his mother and two siblings, helps Ernesto to run the family business.
Lazaro dipped his toes into the business as a caterer, preparing food for everything from weddings to birthdays to graduation parties. Then came El Jefe, a food truck on a small property near the busy intersection of Second Avenue NW and 20th Street NW in Faribault.
With a stable but varied menu including burritos, tacos, tortas and quesadillas, El Jefe gained a following throughout the region. While they loved the truck, Ernesto Lazaro said many customers encouraged him to find a storefront so he could keep serving even during winter. As luck would have it, the appealing storefront at 318 Central Ave. became available in May following the closure of its longtime tenant, The Cheese Cave. The iconic Faribault eatery served as the retail outlet for The Caves of Faribault and Swiss Valley Farms.
In a Facebook post, the decade-old eatery said that it had been “walking a fine line” for years and the uncertainty imposed by COVID was untenable. The Cheese Cave was soon followed in closure by its next door neighbor, Bluebird Cakery.
A year since the pandemic first hit, the local restaurant and bar industry continues to be burdened by uncertainty and economic costs. However, that wasn’t enough to scare away El Jefe or its neighbor Good Day Coffee, which now inhabits Bluebird’s old space.
When El Jefe opened in early November, Junior Lazaro said the risk of opening a storefront in the middle of a pandemic seemed very real. But as things got off the ground, the Lazaros began welcoming customers both new and old.
While El Jefe’s menu remains centered around classic Mexican food, Ernesto added the popular “Denise’s steak blue quesadilla,” paying tribute to Faribault’s famous blue cheese. A variety of daily specials are also offered, giving customers something new to try.
Even as the storefront location flourishes, the Lazaros say their old food truck isn’t yet ready for retirement. Once the weather begins to warm again, and perhaps the COVID crisis may have receded a little bit, it could return to some of its old spots.
“Our goal is to get everything situated, and then by summer we can have this and the food truck,” said Junior Lazaro.