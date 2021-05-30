If you live in or have visited Northfield, you’ve most likely walked or driven by the Civil War Memorial Monument in Northfield’s Bridge Square. Ever wondered who designed and erected it, when and why? And why was it placed in the middle of downtown?
How it began
The story behind the monument began a dozen years before it was dedicated on Memorial Day, May 30, 1921. With a pocketful of coins, and a dream to honor the local Union soldiers and sailors who served in the Civil War (1861-1865), a group of Northfielders devised a plan.
On Feb. 12, 1909, an event was held at the Ware Auditorium, now known as the Grand Event Center, in honor of the centenary of the birth of Abraham Lincoln. The program included numerous addresses, flag drills by the school children, and music by the St. Olaf Octet. Net proceeds from the evening amounted to $6.50, which the event organizing committee decided to use as seed money for an eventual monument.
Two years later on March 22, 1911, the Soldiers and Sailors of the Civil War Monument Association was officially organized by the members of the J.L. Heywood Woman’s Relief Corps (WRC), auxiliary to the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), a fraternal organization composed of Union veterans. Its goal was “to show to our living comrades that we appreciate the sacrifice they made for the liberty we enjoy today.” Civil War veteran Joseph Lee Heywood was the acting cashier at the First National Bank of Northfield, when he was killed Sept. 7, 1876, by the James-Younger Gang during their attempted bank robbery.
One of Northfield’s WRC leaders, Luella Davison, stated the Monument Association envisioned a memorial that was “not merely ornamental and artistic, but solid and enduring, which should typify the character of the men whose glorious and heroic deeds during four years in more than 2,000 battles, fighting valiantly for the preservation of liberty and freedom, upheld the constitution and the flag, liberated millions of people held in servile bondage, saved our nation, and gave us back our country undivided.”
Between 1911 and 1916, funds were raised in various ways. “We sold membership cards, served dinners, and had silver teas with patriotic programs. In 1912 we gave a home talent play under the direction of Miss [Lucille] Way which netted us $85,” Davison recounted. When the U.S. entered World War I in 1917, fundraising ceased for the duration.
In early 1920, more than a year after the war ended, the WRC renewed its efforts with vigor to complete the monument. With accrued savings of $600, members were committed to raising more than several thousand dollars needed in order to see the project through. The organizers felt an additional sense of urgency as many of the area Civil War veterans had passed by this time.
By the end of August, the WRC had canvassed nearly every corner of the Northfield community. More than 125 individuals and organizations had pledged or contributed to the monument fund, including the public schools, farmers’ clubs, American Legion, and local businesses. Entertainment benefits included an interesting talk on East Asia by artist D.A. Willard of Duluth. The successful event raised an additional $140.
Willard’s grandfather, Rev. Samuel R. Willard, briefly lived in Northfield around 1870, and served as a Baptist minister at the Church of the Disciples in Cannon City. He was immortalized in 1876 by his son Archibald of Cleveland, Ohio, who painted “The Spirit of ‘76,” depicting three individuals marching across a battlefield during the American Revolution. In this famous iconic artwork, the central character of the elderly drummer is none other than Samuel.
Moving forward
On Sept. 7, 1920, a committee from the Soldiers and Sailors Monument Association met with the Northfield City Council and presented its plans for the proposed monument. Believing that Bridge Square offered the most conspicuous and permanent place for it, the committee then introduced the monument’s designer, Charles Watson of the Minneapolis firm, P.N. Peterson Granite Company. The business advertised as having “the largest stock of high-grade monuments in the Northwest.”
Watson unveiled his drawing and spoke at length. He emphasized the monument’s beauty and artistic merits, particularly the highly polished St. Cloud and Rockville granite. The council was duly impressed. According to the handwritten minutes, “Alderman Mackay stated that a monument was in the minds of the people when the park was laid out and recommended that the request be granted. Mayor Charles Bork stated that it is an honor to grant such a priviledge [sic]. Alderman Mackay made a motion that the request be granted seconded by Alderman Bates and carried on roll call.”
A footnote to Mackay’s comment “that a monument was in the minds of the people when the park was laid out,” speaks to the efforts of the Northfield Improvement Association in 1885. At its second annual meeting, Miss Margaret J. Evans, longtime member of the Carleton College faculty and dean of women, suggested making a park in the center of Bridge Square. The site, described at the time as a “most unsightly place,” featured a mud hole a large part of the time, a wood and hay market, and a drinking fountain for horses.
In the years to come, improvements were undertaken to beautify the location, sometimes called Horsecollar Park. In the spring of 1918, the Improvement Association put forth to the city council to officially name the little town green as “J.L. Heywood Park,” which the council approved. The moniker lasted well into the 1950s.
On Sept. 21, 1920, Peterson Granite was contracted to undertake the project at an agreed price of $4,000 (equivalent to $55,000 in 2021). Slight changes in design to the monument were made, including ornamental features and a taller shaft from the original proposal of 10 feet. By late October, excavation for the memorial’s foundation had begun.
With seven months remaining before the dedication, slated for Memorial Day, May 30, 1921, the Monument Association pushed hard to raise the necessary funds to pay off the remaining debt of several hundred dollars. The Northfield Boy Scout Troop 1 sponsored an organ recital at Skinner Memorial Chapel on the Carleton College campus, which netted $30. The Bridgewater Syndicate Farmers’ Club donated $10. The Greenvale Farmers’ Club held a basket social. The WRC served chicken pot pies with all the trimmings and entertainment at 50 cents a plate.
One of the prevailing sentiments of the Monument Association was that in and of itself, it was not just to memorialize the old boys in blue, but to instill patriotism in the youth for generations to come. Northfield’s Baptist minister, the Rev. Willis Clark, speaking on behalf of the Association, said, “Let us give our dollars to establish in our city this silent teacher in the high hope that many among the successive classes of students who shall go forth from our schools, may learn in the shadows of this monument some lessons of patriotism that will help to make our nation strong for the tasks that challenge each generation of American citizens.”
A dream realized
After more than 12 years of anticipation, Northfield’s Civil War Memorial Monument was finally completed in the first days of May 1921. A bronze eagle surmounted the main granite slab and a bronze tablet bearing a suitable inscription was placed on the face of the slab. Extending from each side are double benches of granite. In the following weeks, impressive plans were underway to involve the community in its dedication.
On Memorial Day, groups gathered early in the morning and decorated the graves of soldiers at the three main town cemeteries (Oaklawn, Calvary, and Northfield--across the high school). At 9:30 a.m. a parade was formed on Washington Avenue. Heading up the procession were three World War I veterans: color bearer Ned Kroll and guards Ralph Henry and James Waterston. Then followed by the American Legion band directed by George W. Mohn, members of the GAR and WRC in automobiles, Spanish-American War veterans, World World War I veterans in uniform, local Boy Scouts, and several hundred school children, all carrying flags, made up the remainder of the parade.
Entering Bridge Square from the Water Street Bridge, the procession rested in front of the monument where a full program was given starting at 10 a.m. With band accompaniment, the audience opened by singing the first verse of America. The invocation by the Rev. Charles McCreery, a Dundas Presbyterian pastor, followed. The presentation of the monument was presented by Davison, president of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument Association.
She informed the gathering that the debt was met, and in fact, extra funds were raised to be used for the monument’s care. With gratitude Davison said, “Fifty-six years have passed since their return and we thank God today for the privilege of thus honoring those brave men of the ‘60s.” As for the monument itself, she explained the symbolism and significance:
These passion flowers engraved in this exedra (bench) represent sacrifice; In the center of this panel we have in bronze the flag we love and revere, the flag that has led all our armies to victory, and all surmounted by our national emblem, the American eagle; the laurel, victory; and the egg and dark around the panel mean life and death.
The program concluded with an acceptance response by Mayor Bork, and the audience sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The WRC placed wreaths on the monument to officially close the dedication ceremony.
Time-honored traditions
Since May 30, 1921, the monument has been a silent witness to history as foretold by the Rev. Clark. Serving as a Bridge Square beacon, the site has welcomed Norwegian royalty, countless war protests and peace vigils, community band concerts, farmers markets and more, as well the long-standing turning of the monument’s eagle to face the winner of the annual college football game between Carleton and St. Olaf.
For some, the memorial serves as a good resting place. One young girl sat on the monument’s bench with her mother enjoying popcorn and soda pop purchased from the Popcorn Wagon last summer. When asked what she thought of the monument, she replied innocently enough, “It’s my most favorite spot in Northfield.”