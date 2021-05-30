Jeffrey M. Sauve served from 1999 to 2017 as an archivist for St. Olaf College, Northfield. He has contributed to numerous local history publications, and has edited or written seven monographs, including: “Pioneer Women: Voices of Northfield’s Frontier” (2009); “Dear Santa, Mama Wants Hat Pins, Papa, One Mule: A Compilation of Letters from the Northfield News, 1902–1945”(2012); and most recently “St. Olaf Theater — A Centennial Celebration, 1921-2021.”