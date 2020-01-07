A change in leadership roles kicked off the first Faribault School Board meeting of 2020, with the majority of officers just a quarter of the way through their first term.
The board anticipated a change in the role of chair following former Chair John Currie’s December resignation, but that one shift caused members to shuffle other responsibilities. With the floor open to nominations at its Monday meeting, the board selected a new chair, vice chair, clerk and treasurer without disagreement. Each motion passed 5-0 with Board member Yvette Marthaler absent.
Board member John Bellingham nominated Chad Wolff, who is on his second term on the board, to fulfill the role of board chair. Wolff accepted the nomination, and Board member Jason Engbrecht, who served as chairman in the weeks following Currie's resignation, handed off the gavel.
Having accepted a new leadership role at his place of employment, Engbrecht had told the board at the Dec. 16 meeting he preferred to finish his final term on the School Board in a non-leadership capacity. Enegrecht's term expires at year's end.
Before stepping in as chair during the December School Board meetings, Engbrecht served as vice chair of the board. With that spot vacant, the board opened the floor to nominations. Board member Carolyn Treadway nominated Board member John Bellingham, who accepted the nomination.
Although he hasn’t yet completed his first term on the board, Bellingham taught at Faribault Public Schools for over 30 years and previously served on the Minnesota Board of Teaching for two terms. He also served as chair of the Department of Social Studies and as a cabinet member of the Faribault Education Association. These experiences inspired Treadway and the rest of the board to elect Bellingham as vice chair.
Since Wolff served as board clerk before being elected board chair, that position was also open to nominations. Bellingham nominated board member Carolyn Treadway, who is also serving her first term, and she accepted the role.
Courtney Cavellier, a third board member serving her first term, accepted the treasurer office following Treadway’s nomination. Marthaler, the previous treasurer, announced to the board Dec. 16 that she, like Engbrecht, preferred a non-leadership position on the board for her final term, which expires at the end of the year.
The board also approved a number of yearly routine items on the agenda during this first 2020 meeting, including the School Board schedule for this year. Visit bit.ly/2FvyfKZ to view the complete 2020 schedule.