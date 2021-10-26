Allyn McColley purchased and began playing the ukulele about four years ago.
Working at Buckham Memorial Library as a public services librarian, McColley thought hosting a ukulele informational session at the library as a program would be a good fit. Little did she know that idea would turn into FUN, the Faribault Ukulele Network.
Hosted by the library, the ukulele group meets at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month on the library's third floor (with the exception of holidays, like next month, in which they will only meet once on Nov. 18) for jam sessions. Group members must be 16 and older, have their own ukulele, tuner and music stand. Music is available for purchase for $20, and limited music notebooks are available for use at jam sessions.
Participants of the ukulele group should know how to tune, hold and strum a ukulele and know how to play at least five chords to feel comfortable playing with the group.
An informational meeting took place in December 2017 to provide an overview of ukuleles and the different kinds available. Participants at that first meeting, like Faribault resident Linda Butzow, were delighted to learn about the ukuleles and wanted to form a group and play together. That following month, they had their first jam session.
Butzow was eager to pick up a new hobby that would help keep her brain sharp.
"I just turned 70, and taught physical education my whole life in elementary school. I taught rhythms, and I liked it," said Butzow of her decision to attend the informational session. "I just thought it was a good thing for an older person to do."
Prior to attending the first session, Butzow admits she didn't know anything about ukuleles. She bought herself a ukulele for Christmas that year, based on recommendations from participants in the group. She took countless sessions online and learned a lot about the instrument over. The former Faribault teacher now travels to California in the winter and has even found a ukulele group out there to play with. Throughout the pandemic, she's been able to Zoom with the group every Tuesday so they can play together.
"I like the ukulele, it's fun and it's not so hard to learn," said Butzow. "I'm not a musician, but I just went online and they give you step by step instructions on what to do. It's a fun group here in town and is a great group to belong to."
Butzow adds McColley is an great leader to have, and always keeps them informed on the current happenings of the group.
"Allyn is excellent, we are lucky to have her," said Butzow.
McColley says there is a core of about seven to eight folks who have been in the group throughout its four years. Though it's not always the same seven to eight members, McColley says participation ebbs and flows depending on the time of year. One member is from Lonsdale, and some have come from Northfield, but McColley says a bulk of members are from Faribault. This time of year, McColley has noticed those living further away will take a break until spring to avoid driving in the dark and/or in snowy weather.
"We aren't professionals, but we try to play pop and country. You can really playing anything on a ukulele," said McColley. "It's fun to experiment and see how enthusiastic the group is with trying something new."
She describes ukuleles as an easy instrument to learn, one reason why she believes they might be so appealing to to others.
"Within a few minutes, you can be playing a simple song," said McColley. "They are also small and easy to carry, unlike a tuba or a guitar."