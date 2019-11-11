Knowing, understanding and seeking out virtues can make one’s life more meaningful. That's the goal of a Tuesday night workshop from The Virtues Project-Faribault.
The groups hosts the community gathering from 5:30-6:30 p.m Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Faribault Middle School, 704 17th St SW.
Kymn Anderson, former Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism director who part of The Virtues Project-Faribault, said that it holds workshops regularly. In September, the group brought its message to Jefferson Elementary School. The Virtues Project-Faribault’s Marcia Morris-Beck said that it’s always a joy to share the virtues and strategies to bring them out in parents of young people.
Founded in 1991, The Virtues Project seeks to highlight virtues such as self-discipline, creativity and flexibility. In all 100 virtues are highlighted as a part of The Virtues Project, along with five strategies designed to strengthen a person’s moral character.
“All children have virtues in them wonderful gifts of good character,” said Morris-Beck. “We can help them live a better life and have more positive experiences by helping them to understand how important their virtues are.”
By promoting the virtues and initiatives, to recognize them in others, which helps people live their fullest lives, The Virtues Project-Faribault hopes to bring about “a global revolution of kindness, justice, and integrity.” Locally, The Virtues Project has been a mainstay of the Faribault community ever since Cindy Diessner brought the project to Faribault in 2016.
After five years of involvement with the national Virtues Project, Diessner decided to talk about her experiences at a Faribault Chamber of Commerce event. She was joined by then-Chamber Director Anderson and George Wickstrom who worked to set up a local organization
In the years since, The Virtues Project-Faribault has collaborated with the Faribault Daily News, the city of Faribault and other city institutions to spread its message. In September 2016, The Virtues Project-Faribault began its partnership with the Daily News, a yearlong project of featuring one virtue per week. Plans are in the works to restart the initiative in 2020.
Another core initiative of the local Virtues Project has been the Hidden Gems. In 2017, The Vrtues Project-Faribault partnered with the Daily News, HyVee and the city of Faribault to create the Hidden Gems program. Hidden Gems seeks to highlight under-appreciated or previously unrecognized members of the community who exemplify the 100 virtues.
In the coming year, the Virtues Project has several new initiatives in the works. Morris-Beck said that The Virtues Project-Faribault looks forward to continuing to be a key part of Faribault’s community, helping to highlight the people who make the city great and the special gifts they bring to the community.
Morris-Beck took emphasized that the entire community, not only Middle School students and their parents, are welcome to attend Tuesday’s event. Free childcare will be provided for parents of younger children.
“We’ll be strategies that are used by families nationwide to great success,” Morris-Beck said. “It’s so important to show that virtues are essential to our character and they bring about our greatest happiness.”