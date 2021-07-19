A Morristown man was critically injured Sunday when the motorcycle he was driving west of the city was struck by a pickup, according to a release from the Rice County Sheriff's Office.
Both the motorcycle and pickup were westbound on 245th St. W when the truck reportedly ran into the motorcycle. The motorcyclist, Allan C. Schwartz, 61, was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. The truck driver, Corey A. McKenna, 18, Waterville, and others in the pickup were not injured.
Schwartz was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of crash.
The incident still under investigation. Agencies assisting the Rice County Sheriff's Office were the Morristown Fire/Rescue North Ambulance, North Air Ambulance and the Minnesota State Patrol.