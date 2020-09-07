Though the COVID-19 pandemic may have delayed the annual award ceremony, it couldn’t stop the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism from celebrating outstanding local businesses for a 35th year.
The Chamber said Friday that it would announce its 2020 Business of the Year and honor other outstanding local businesses and community members at a special luncheon Oct. 1. Chamber President Nort Johnson expressed confidence that although he’s unsure exactly what plans will be in place by the time of the event, the Chamber should be able to follow through on having the event in-person.
Businesses are nominated by any Chamber member for Business of the Year. Johnson said that staff prepare the nominations and then a committee composed of local business leaders decides which businesses to honor. Out of a large initial pool, the committee whittled the list down to a list of three finalists, which have been publicly released. A top finisher was selected from those three, but its name is sealed in an envelope, its identity unknown even to Johnson until the big day.
Two of the three finalists just happen to be two of Faribault’s largest and most well-known companies: Jennie-O Turkey Store and Daikin Applied. The third, Lighthouse Strategic Solutions, is significantly smaller and less well known.
Founded five years ago by Kate Tonjum and Lisa Sammon, Lighthouse provides a variety of consulting services for small and mid-size businesses, including financial management, executive management, strategic planning and team building strategies.
All three businesses will be profiled in upcoming issues of the Daily News. Although the Business of the Year may be the event’s marquee award, five other awards will be given to other key community members and businesses.
The Committee selected recipients of the Legacy Award, Excellence in Education Award, Customer Service Award, and for the first time, a special COVID Response and Community Resilience Award. Chamber staff, meanwhile, selected a Chamber Volunteer of the Year.
Those chosen for those awards are as follows:
Legacy Award
Faribault Woolen Mill
Met-Con Companies and (the late) Tom McDonough
Excellence in Education Award
Jerry Groskreutz
Brent Fuchs
2020 COVID Response and Community Resilience Award
10,000 Drops
Cable Connection & Supply
Allina Health
Faribault Ace Hardware
Met-Con Companies
Chamber Volunteer of the Year
Budde Family, (Faribault Rent & Save)
Customer Service Award
Tammy Meyer, (Mayo Clinic Health System)
Camille McCathy, (Finally A Gift Store)
Elizabeth Prange, (South Central College)
Bonnie Cervenka, (State Bank of Faribault)