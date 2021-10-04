In a world increasingly reliant on computer technology, the ongoing global chip shortage is squeezing the supply of laptops, tablets, washing machines, and gaming consoles. But among the worst hit industries is auto manufacturers.
Unable to meet demand while facing shortfalls in semiconductors, major automakers, like Ford and GM, paused production at select factories for two weeks last month, while Toyota announced it would slash output by 40% in Japan and North America for two months.
“They cannot manufacture the cars, because the microchips are in a lot of the different functions in your car,” said Ashley Lager, a sales manager at Lagers Incorporated in St. Peter. “If you have blindspot cross-path detection or tire pressure monitors and all those really techy safety features, those are all in need of the microchips.”
At RC Bliss in Faribault, the inventory of new vehicles on display has shrunk to just two cars on the lot: a Ford Bronco and a Ford F-150. Harry Brown's Family Automotive inventory is approximately 50% of their regular stock, though many customers are purchasing cars before they even make it to display.
"We are receiving new vehicles on a consistent basis, however, the display on our lot doesn’t necessarily reflect that," said Vice President Steve Brown. "The reason is that more customers than ever are purchasing vehicles from our list of incoming vehicles, and they never go on display."
The shortage has also left the lot at the Le Sueur branch of Wolf Motors empty of new vehicles. The business is still providing oil changes and servicing tires, brakes and batteries, but vehicle sales were consolidated at the Jordan location, due to limited inventory.
Dealerships all across the country have seen their inventories shocked. According to automakers, U.S. dealers had less than a million new vehicles on their lots in August, a 72% dropoff from the 3.58 million new cars gracing dealership lots in August 2019.
Some are so short on vehicles, they've even turned to buying back cars they sold to customers.
"I bought a car and about a month later, they emailed me and offered to buy it back from me for $1,000 more to put it on their lot," said Russ Ingeman, a sales manager at RC Bliss. "That’s very strange, it’s usually the exact opposite of what they want. They want it gone, but dealerships are desperate for inventory."
But it’s not just new vehicles in short supply. Rental companies, fleets and private sellers that supply car dealerships with their used inventory are hanging on to their used cars and trucks longer due to the short supply and rising costs of new vehicles.
“They’re not buying as many cars for their rental fleets,” said Lager. “Most rental cars are in their inventory for a year, year and a half, which then allows dealerships to buy them at the auction and put them on their used cars. But there‘s no cars being rotated in and out by the large rental companies.”
In a textbook case of supply and demand, the limited availability of new and used cars bolstered skyrocketing prices. Le Sueur County is one of 16 counties included in the Minneapolis, St. Paul and Bloomington Area Consumer Price Index. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, new car prices jumped 13% between July 2020 and July 2021, while the average cost of a used car or truck shot up 42%.
Dealerships are also bearing higher costs when purchasing new and used vehicles. RC Bliss buys many of their used vehicles from an auction in Shakopee. Sales prices on used vehicles have soared by thousands of dollars before even reaching the customer due to the intensified competition between dealerships for inventory.
"[Auctions] are just way more competitive if there’s a good unit coming through. You're going to pay for it if you want it because everybody wants it," said Ingeman. "Everybody wants to have some inventory of the lot so if there’s something of value, you’re paying $2,000 for it."
Despite — and because of — inventory constraints, marked up prices have delivered record earnings to publicly traded dealer groups like AutoNation and Carmax this year. Industry trade group the National Automobile Dealers Association estimated the average dealership in July 2021 saw a nearly 200% increase in net profits before tax compared to the year before.
"GM & Chrysler have done a good job in shifting production to the highest volume products, trucks and large SUVs," said Brown. "Despite the low inventory levels, sales volume is higher through July of this year than through July of last year. The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association reports that overall sales are up almost 28% from last year, despite inventory shortages."
Lager said that with the St. Peter dealership recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and vehicle production still low, it was difficult to compare the market to prior years.
“It’s hard to compare two years, three years ago to what we have going on now, because of all the outside circumstances,” said Lager. “I can’t say we’re doing any better or any worse, but I would say we’re doing great and holding steady.”