Jordana Zanmiller has long considered Faribault one of her “go-to” towns for restaurants and entertainment. Now, she’s hoping to create a downtown destination for anyone in search of delicious, fresh food and fun.
On Friday, Zanmiller opened Sawmill Bar & Grill in the former Grampa Al’s space at 28 Third Street NW. The nearly 90-year-old restaurant, a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, closed in 2020.
Zanmiller had reached a crossroads after a divorce in September, when a friend approached her with the business idea. It appealed to her, in part, because of family ties. Her grandmother was born in Faribault, and her great grandmother worked as a private nurse for Judge Thomas Buckham, for whom the Buckham Memorial Library is named.
“When this opportunity came up, it just seemed right,” she said.
A full-time flight attendant, Zanmiller operates the restaurant with a 30-member crew that includes her college-age daughter. Friend of 32 years Lisa Zarza has served as a consultant and helped train staff.
It took all hands on deck to prepare for what Zanmiller hoped would be a New Year’s Eve opening, just a few months after she first stepped into the building. Rather than gutting it, she chose to keep much of the interior décor.
“I wanted to honor the legacy of Grandpa Al’s,” she said.
The pressed tin ceiling stayed, as did a bar that separates the dining room and a space that formerly held a stage for live music. Zanmiller said removing the stage will allow for private parties and other events. She hopes to bring back live music at some point.
While Zanmiller had a liquor license in hand Dec. 14, supply chain issues slowed the process. A week into January, she finally decided to move forward.
“I really wanted to just get it open,” she said.
When it came to building a menu, Zanmiller looked toward her own tastes and simple, down-home American food: fresh, one-third pound burgers, pizza, sandwiches. The blast of heat in Sawmill’s Kickin’ Burger comes in part from Faribault-based Cry Baby Craig’s hot sauce.
The menu includes some deep-fried appetizers like the “Blooming Onion” and cheese curds, but also caters to the trend toward healthier options, with broiled shrimp and baked, caramelized chicken wings.
The soup menu will eventually expand. A house specialty, “Nonie’s Chicken Noodle Soup,” is made with an Italian flair: tiny acine de pepe pasta in place of traditional noodles.
The goal with each meal is to ensure Sawmill patrons leave happy.
“I know when I sit down to a meal, if it doesn’t taste right, I am disappointed. I feel like I’ve wasted my calories,” Zanmiller said. “I don’t want anybody to leave thinking, ‘I’ve wasted my calories’.”
On the beverage side, Sawmill’s bar keeps six beers on tap. Expect to find popular brews like Michelob Golden Draft and Busch Light, Kona Brewing Company’s Big Wave, and a seasonal selection.
Friendly bartenders can also mix up your favorite cocktail, provided the ingredients are available.
Pull-tabs start Feb. 1, working with the Faribault Hockey Association. Zanmiller plans to add electronic pull-tabs as well.
She takes special pride in a row of coin-operated games for kids placed near the building’s front entrance, where parents can keep an eye on them.
“I just want this to be homey, a place where you can relax and chill out,” she said. “I want it to be fun and safe.”
While she’s completed all work related to safety and cleanliness, Zanmiller said some projects remain. She’d like to renovate the bathrooms, a $30,000 project, and organize the basement and some storage areas.
People have been curious about the second floor apartments. One is occupied, another leased. The third is a work in progress.
As with all old buildings, something always needs to be fixed. But for now, the focus is building the menu and keeping Sawmill customers happy.
“We’ll have growing pains,” Zanmiller said. “I just hope people will be patient with us.”