Faribault Public Schools officials got a look Tuesday at the real impact of more than $1 million in budget cuts that may be needed for the 2022-2023 school year.
Simply put, board Chair Chad Wolff said, “This sucks. There’s no other way to put it.”
The district has seen a steady decline in enrollment and revenues over the past decade. Current projections show numbers dropping below 3,000 by the 2026-2027 school year.
In that same time frame, costs are expected to rise with minimal increase in state aid. Even with proposed cuts, annual deficits could eat up the fund balance in three years.
During a Feb. 7 board work session, officials suggested ideas for reductions to account for $1.5 million of $1.9 million annual deficits. Staff leaders went through a similar exercise. Three common ideas emerged:
Reconfigure elementary schools/close a building
Combine Area Learning Center and Falcons Online Academy
Adjust class sizes
“We found a lot of commonalities among your ideas and leadership ideas,” Human Resources Director Nicole Yochum said. “Those were the things that continued to boil to the top with the same themes.”
Yochum said one “out of the box” idea was a reconfiguration of elementary schools and creating a preschool center for the district. A “what if” example moved fifth graders to the middle school, with preschool and kindergarten classes at Roosevelt, first and second grades at Jefferson, and third and fourth grades at Lincoln.
The reconfiguration would create “more equitable and manageable” class sizes, Yochum said, with caps of 20-23, and more evenly distribute students among the three buildings.
Continuing with the traditional model for next year, class sizes would range from a low of 17 to 27 in fourth grade sections at Lincoln, Yochum said.
Even though elementary schools are projected to lose just two students next year, the largest amount of reductions — $590,000 — comes at that level. Proposed cuts include the full-time equivalents of two teachers, three specialists, three interventionists and one paraprofessional.
Yochum said that moving from a more traditional approach with specialist classes like art and music to an integrated STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) approach will allow schools to pool resources and still provide needed services.
The middle school, which is expected to lose 30 students, would see $138,000 in cuts: one teacher, one paraprofessional, and a part-time orchestra teacher. The proposed $280,000 in cuts at the high school includes four teachers.
More than $490,000 in administrative reductions includes moving the Alternative Learning Center and online learning under one principal, eliminating the coordinator positions for workforce development/career and technical education, student success, and middle school activities, and reallocating most of the mental health coordinator’s salary.
Superintendent Todd Sesker said the only way to make more administrative reductions would be to reduce the number of principals.
“We spend fewer dollars on administration than all the Big 9 districts,” he said. “There really aren’t any other administrators out there that we could cut.”
If positions are eliminated, Sesker said, required duties would be assigned to other staff members. For instance, the student success coordinator (formerly the equity coordinator) is also the district’s English Learner coordinator. The English Learner position is required by law, so another administrator will take over those duties.
The proposal assumes no increases to state or federal funding after the 2022-2023 school year. It also does not consider School Board member discussions about asking voters to approve another levy.
Bellingham said he hoped the board and community would look at the big picture and “do what’s good for the common good,” rather than looking at how cuts might impact a neighbor or family member.
“I’m uncomfortable with everything here,” he said. “But the bottom line is something has to be reduced. We don’t have the money for it.”
Wolff objected to eliminating the middle school activities position. He said the coordinator recruits student and builds those teams, which feed into the high school programs.
“If seeing this and hearing this doesn’t make you feel sick, I don’t know what does,” Wolff said. “This is ugly stuff… This is at the meat and the core of instructional stuff and that will, without a question, impact students.”
Board members will hold a special meeting on Feb. 28 to review a revised list of cuts based on Tuesday’s conversation, with a $1.2 million target. They’ll need to make a final decision by March 7 to allow time for a March 28 approval of layoff notices.