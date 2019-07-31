Connecting with neighbors, getting to know new residents, and promoting community pride can happen any day, but Night to Unite makes it more convenient than ever.
Night to Unite is a national movement that promotes community togetherness with food, games and other activities. This year’s Night to Unite, organized by Faribault Community Services Officer Doug Delesha, is Tuesday, Aug. 6.
In the midst of block parties residents independently organize, Faribault Main Street teams up with Buckham West, the Faribault Community Center and the Buckham Memorial Library from 5 to 7:30 p.m. to present an open celebration for the entire community.
Faribault Main Street Coordinator Kelly Nygaard said the Faribault Diversity Coalition also became a partner in making the event possible.
“All three of these entities and the Diversity Coalition do tremendous things for our community,” said Nygaard. “It benefits everyone, and we hope people will come down and enjoy this evening.”
The celebration outside the Buckham Center includes a dunk tank and children’s games as well as bottled water, kosher hot dogs and sambusas, fried dough with a savory filling. Guests might get a henna tattoo, listen to live music by the Mike Hildebrandt Band and view a number of city vehicles. All of this is available at no cost.
Although Buckham Center entities collaborate for Night to Unite, Nygaard said each facility brings its own unique touch to the event to make it appropriate and enjoyable for all ages. The Buckham Memorial Library’s youth service librarian developed ideas to engage the event’s youngest attendees, Parks and Rec Director Paul Peanasky provides some of the youth games and the dunk tank, and Buckham West invited the band to play.
Since Night to Unite is traditionally a time for community members to become better acquainted with city officials like police officers, fire fighters and elected officials, the Buckham Center also invited Faribault City Council members to attend. Many of the officials will travel to the different parties being hosted throughout the city.
“Additionally there will be a police dog present with an officer accompanying the dog,” said Nygaard. “[Night to Unite] is a great way to build community and showcase all the benefits of Faribault.”