For more than 30 years, Eric Lundin has changed the course of countless lives based on a single belief: every person deserves to be seen and heard.
It’s a belief that drives Lundin’s work as an outpatient psychotherapist for the county, where he’s worked since July 1989. Since earning his licensure early in his Rice County career, he’s worked with clients of all ages and in numerous capacities, from people seeking help for depression to those making their way through the county's treatment court program (also known as drug court).
Thirty years of therapy work is especially impressive for someone who originally intended to become a music educator. After growing up in Escanaba, Michigan, Lundin studied music at Northern Michigan University. But a personal experience with therapy led to the discovery that not only was Lundin fascinated by the process of learning about himself, but he also wanted to lead others through the same journey. This led him to a graduate degree in psychology, which turned into a job in residence halls at St. Olaf College and opportunities to work in the counseling department.
After three years, Lundin jumped at the chance to take an open therapist position with Rice County and earn his licensure. He continued to live in Northfield with his wife, Cindy, and two now-adult children. Today, he sings in two local choirs, gives tennis lessons, participates in open-water swimming races and enjoys camping, hunting and fly-fishing.
Throughout his work in Rice County, where he splits his time between Northfield and Faribault locations, Lundin has served as a generalist, which means he has to know “a little bit of everything,” he said. Depending on the client, this might mean marital, parental, family or individual counseling, as well as work with chemical dependency issues. Or, as is quite common, Lundin’s clients face several interacting concerns.
Most of Lundin’s clients face barriers to treatment that lead them to county offices; many lack insurance or have high deductibles that make therapy unaffordable, or they’re undocumented immigrants. Clients with more secure health insurance situations, he said, typically seek help outside the county’s services. Some are referred by the social services or corrections departments.
“The county has done a good job of creating a system of care that meets most of the needs of the clients in the community,” he said.
Lundin sees about 30 clients a week, most dealing with depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder or personality disorders. For some clients, these overlap with chemical dependency. These concerns, said Lundin, are often tied to the challenges of poverty — though he can’t fix these external factors, he can give clients the tool to deal with these stressors.
With all clients, Lundin’s most important job is building a relationship where the other person knows there’s someone available and willing to listen.
“Every therapist will say it’s something else, that it’s the technique or philosophy or therapeutic bent, but in the end, the thing that changes clients is your relationship with them,” said Lundin. “They have to know you’re on their side at all times. They have to know you believe in them and you hold hope for them; that’s the most critical part.”
Commitment to Treatment Court
One of Lundin’s major roles lies with the Rice County Treatment Court, a voluntary alternative sentencing program for clients with chemical dependencies and have a high risk of reoffending. The county’s program was founded in 2014, based on statewide research showing that by allowing nonviolent drug offenders with diagnosed substance use disorders to enter a treatment court rather than going to jail or prison, they are less likely to end up in prison later. Clients spend anywhere from 18 months to two years in the program, completing a series of coursework and counseling focused on positive reinforcement.
As one of the court’s founding members, Lundin serves as a mental health counselor; other team members include a probation officer, judge, treatment coordinator, attorneys and others involved in both the health and legal aspects of a case.
“The treatment court is another avenue in which we’ve been able to serve clients in a way that no one even thought about 10 years ago,” said Lundin.
It’s a testament, he said, to the increasing attention to mental health within the corrections system. Rather than simply sending people to prison as punishment, the focus is on working with clients to address issues and giving them healthier tools with which to function in society. When people lack the tools to process difficult emotions, they are more likely to turn to drugs or other substances as coping mechanisms.
The treatment court continues to expand, offering support for an often-overlooked population. Lundin’s early advocacy was crucial to the program’s current success, according to Yvette Marthaler, a social worker who also serves on the team.
“Many participants would really say they value their work with Eric and his role in their success,” said Marthaler.
In addition to providing diagnostic assessments along with both individual and group therapy for participants, Lundin serves as an all-around mental health resource and sounding board for the treatment court team, said Marthaler.
The program, and other s like it, lead participants to spend less time in the criminal justice system, rand have been shown to significantly decrease recidivism rates. While mental health treatment is a significant component that’s vital to preventing a relapse, participants also benefit from being surrounded by a team of professionals to advocate for them and connect them to other county services.
“I think the county as a whole made a commitment to treatment court, and it’s seen as a success throughout the state and nation. It takes a really big commitment from team members to go beyond their typical roles in the community, and Eric is certainly an example of that,” said Marthaler.
'Laying in the weeds'
As Rice County’s needs continue to shift, so do its services — and Lundin’s work. When he first earned his license, most clients were self-referred. Today, he said, most make their way to his office through other agencies like HealthFinders or the county’s corrections systems, largely due to increasing awareness of the mental health challenges faced in the county.
Still, Lundin’s work is never finished. Abuse of opiates and methamphetamine continues to be a problem within the county, and the area still lacks access to the number of psychiatrists needed to prescribe medications to clients with serious mental health disorders. Lundin would also like to see a full-time parenting specialist added to the team to give extra attention to at-risk families.
Regardless of his clients’ concerns, Lundin’s therapy is centered around affirming the strengths a person already possesses and teaching them the skills to think and act to effectively address their problems. This might mean practice with goal-setting, mental flexibility, expectation management and other cognitive skills. Sometimes, it’s a matter of helping clients recognize that they can’t always control the circumstances of their family situations, jobs or other stressors and directing them toward the things they can control, like communication or conflict resolution styles.
The key is that a client has to be ready and willing to change, said Lundin, before their lives can improve. As with any therapist, they must meet Lundin halfway before his work can take hold. Not everyone is ready for change, he said. Some may take weeks or months to reach a point where they’re capable of turning their lives around. All Lundin can do is let the person know — either verbally or through his friendly, accepting demeanor — that in his office, they’re truly seen, heard and valued.
“I’m laying in the weeds. I’m waiting for them to be ready to talk about something, and you sometimes have to be very patient about how long to wait. As long as they’re coming back, something good is happening,” he said.