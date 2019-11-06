The Minnesota Senate’s Capital Investment Committee kicked off a tour of capital investment projects across southeast Minnesota in Rice County Tuesday, visiting several projects supported by Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault.
Before heading to the Steele County Fairgrounds, the senators heard from Medford Mayor Lois Nelson and City Administrator Andy Welti, who spoke to the committee about the proposal to send Medford’s wastewater to Faribault’s wastewater treatment facility. Medford’s wastewater treatment plant needs replacing and the city has had difficulty keeping staff, who frequently leave for better-paying positions in larger cities.
“We put an emphasis on that we are probably two years away from a real bonding proposal itself,” explained Nelson. “Where we’re at we haven’t really done a whole lot of work because we’re waiting for Faribault to come back with the results from their engineering study on where the right place for a possible hookup may be.”
“This’ was really about setting the stage, more or less,” she continued. “We wanted to alert these senators that we’re there and that we may come and ask for funds to prepare for the engineering process for this project, which is a little over a $6-million deal.”
With cost being a significant factor, Welti said that even with the cost of buying into Faribault’s services and building connecting pipes, Medford could save around $1.5 million by connecting with Faribault. The project is still in its infancy, but it has won support from leaders in both cities.
Nelson, however, is optimistic that they may have broadened their net of support at the state legislative level.
“They were very open and quite complimentary that a small city had the vision to think about regionalizing and explore those opportunities,” Nelson said of the committee. “We’re in compliance with everything right now, but we’re clearly doing our homework.”
The tour was the fourth leg of the committee’s five part “MNfrastructure” tour. The committee visited the state’s northeast, northwest and southwest regions earlier this fall and will tour the Twin Cities later this year or early in 2020 in advance of next year’s bonding bill. House members toured many of the same sites late last month.
Jasinski's district includes most of Steele County, including Medford.