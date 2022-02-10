The need for new housing in Faribault is apparent. City staff have recognized this issue and taken strides to promote projects bringing housing developments into town.
City Administrator Tim Murray, who is former city engineer, summarized the change in housing trends over the past 25 years.
“Especially in the '90s and early 2000s, builders used to build a lot more single-family homes or small townhomes. Those numbers have been down pretty substantially," he said. "There used to be 80 new single family houses each year. We were around 30 in recent years. After the housing bubble in the late 2000s, there wasn’t a lot of building going on.”
Director of Community and Economic Development Deanna Kuennen said current challenges include that the majority of developable land is owned by private sellers who may not be motivated to part with the land. Price increases on construction materials also has made it less profitable for companies to build homes in Faribault.
“We have plenty of lots available," Kuennen said, "but many of the lots are owned by private owners. Also, the cost of materials has driven up the cost of building houses. It skyrocketed. It's going to cost the same amount to build a house here or in the south metro, and it will sell for a lot more in the metro.”
Single-family homes leave a smaller margin of profit for builders unless a whole division or subdivision is being built. This means that the price increases on construction materials has a bigger impact on companies building single family homes. This has led to bigger companies and builders coming in from out of town to handle construction of new divisions.
“Part of the issue comes from the surge in material prices," Murray said. "Some years ago, most of the building was done by local companies. That has changed over time. We’ve had more outside developers come in."
Over the last year and into 2022 there continues to be demand for housing in every form.
“We need the whole spectrum," Kuennen said. "We shouldn’t be focussing on one type, one kind, one price range."
Murray agreed. “The city would like to see all types of housing. Apartments, large and small single family homes, and townhomes. People have different needs,” he said.
While all types of housing are needed, multifamily housing was the only area that was successfully developed last year. Two large apartment buildings were completed: Hillside Apartments and the Lofts at Evergreen Knoll.
“From the housing perspective, we have been successful in multifamily," Kuennen said. "We have not been as successful in single family home construction. It is a puzzle that we are trying to figure out. We realize that there is a need for single family home construction.”
Murray and Kuennen both said low rental vacancy rates remain a concern.
“There is a less than 1% vacancy rate in Faribault. 5% vacancy rate is healthy,” Kuennen said.
When vacancy rates fall too low, there is little opportunity for people to move into the community. This means less growth for the community.
“We’ve had a number of larger apartment buildings go up recently. Even after that, we are still below a healthy vacancy rate," Murray said. "We are still at several hundred units of need right now.”
Moving forward, the city of Faribault is continuing to work with construction companies and developers in hopes that they can continue to grow the available housing for Faribault as it continues to grow.
“In 2022, we anticipate that we’re going to see a number of projects move forward,” Kuennen said.