“Eric Craig is a ‘do everything’ kind of Rotarian,” according to Dick Huston.
In just over five years of involvement with the Faribault club, Craig has shown that he, as fellow Rotarian Huston said, “definitely lives the ‘service above self’ model of Rotary.”
“From selling the most roses for fundraisers to helping with the clothing drive in the winter time, from helping at blood drives to working at the camp, Eric is first and foremost ready to go,” Huston said.
Just before the Faribault Rotary’s virtual Christmas concert, the club recognized Craig as the 2020 Faribault Rotarian of the Year in a Dec. 16 online meeting.
“I was extremely honored, extremely surprised and humbled,” Craig said. “You have a group of 60 Rotarians, and they give their time, and their families give time, and any one of them would be deserving. I was extremely honored and humbled to be recognized by my peers.”
Craig grew up in Faribault, and after living in St. Paul for about a decade, returned to his hometown about 10 years ago. He joined the Faribault Rotary Club in September 2015, making him a relatively new member.
His involvement with the Faribault Rotary Club started with his employer at JOD Limited, where he’s worked for the past 11 years. His business partner at the time, Gary Demro, had been a 40-year member of the Faribault Rotary and said to Craig, “My time is up, and I want you to join.”
Craig said he plans to be a lifelong member of Rotary.
“The most important thing, the thing that influences me the most, is the people, who give back through service or monetary, in most cases it’s both,” Craig said. “It’s just really humbling to be a part of a bigger cause.”
In the past five years, Craig has participated in Rotary volunteerism and project fundraising in a number of capacities.
He has volunteered with Red Cross blood drives, a winter clothing drive called Warm Our Community, Meals on Wheels, and Salvation Army bell ringing for the Red Kettle Campaign. Next year, he said the Faribault Rotary Club plans to participate in the Adopt a Highway program.
In Craig’s first year in the club, the Rotary held a fundraiser for a community project, “buddy benches,” which gives children a place to make friends if they feel alone at recess. He also helped the club raise funds for the Rotary mural on the Vacuum and Sewing Center downtown.
Even while traveling abroad, Craig can’t get enough of Rotary. Since there are clubs in around 220 countries, and members are welcome to join meetings held around the globe, Craig has taken full advantage of those opportunities when possible. He and his wife, Sara, attended a Rotary meeting in London, England, while on their honeymoon. They also attended a meeting in Dublin, Ireland, where Rotary’s first club outside the U.S. was established.
Although he hasn’t volunteered abroad as a Rotarian, Craig’s monetary donations as a Paul Harris Fellow have served people around the world. In Rotary, anyone who gives $1,000 in a year is considered a Paul Harris Fellow. Craig has taken it a step further by belonging to the Paul Harris Society, committing to giving $1,000 every year.
There are still more ways Craig wants to give back through Rotary. A big goal for the future, he says is to become involved with the club’s international projects. The Faribault Rotary Club has contributed to efforts abroad like improving farming processes in Sierra Leone in west Africa, sending books to schools in Africa, and providing polio vaccines to children in Pakistan.
Craig also plans to continue serving as club treasurer, a role he began four years ago.
While committing much of his time to Rotary, Craig has extended his outreach to another local volunteer opportunity. Being involved in Rotary led Craig to join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, which Huston recommended. Through the program, which matches children and teens with adult mentors, Craig and wife, Sara, mentor a “Little” close in age to their son, Finley, 6.
Throughout his involvement with Rotary, Craig is especially appreciative of Sara and Finley for not only being accommodating of his involvement with Rotary but also being involved themselves. At Christmastime they join him in ringing the bells for the Salvation Army.
He also appreciates his business partners and colleagues at JOD Limited, who allow him the flexibility he needs to give as much of his time as he can to Rotary.
“This community has given me so much in my life,” Craig said. “I enjoy being able to give back.”