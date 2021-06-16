Something old and something new is now part of the Rice County Historical Society’s year-round museum of history.
An agriculture display, entirely put together by RCHS volunteers, emulates the interior of an old pioneer barn. Early farming artifacts, like a breaking plow that was used on prairie land, make up the showcase built of wood from trees grown in Rice County.
“The goal here is to be able to talk about agriculture year round,” said Sue Garwood, executive director of RCHS. “Harvest and Heritage Hall is only open seasonally, and we really felt we had the opportunity to talk about the early settlement periods. It’s not the whole story, but a taste of it. It’s a sample of the earliest agriculture history in the first 20 years of Rice County history.”
A number of the artifacts are duplicates from Harvest Hall, which will continue to tell the story of different aspects of Rice County’s agriculture history.
Jessica Rollins, executive director of Farmamerica, the state's agricultural interpretive center, highlighted the importance of understanding the history of farming and agriculture in Minnesota in order to fully appreciate how far it has come.
“Thanks to hundreds of years of research, observations and technological advancements, agriculture has seen incredibly fascinating and life-saving innovations over the years in everything from animal husbandry and seed technology to agriculture equipment efficiencies and conservation efforts,” Rollins said. “Today's Minnesota farmers are more environmentally conscientious and sustainable than ever before, thanks in part to past experiences.”
Rollins also pointed out that, thanks to technological advancements, current farmers can plant an acre of seeds in one minute — something that would have taken a farmer in the 1800s a full day to accomplish.
The placement of the agriculture exhibit shows that farming was prevalent in Rice County at the same time of the Fleckenstein Brewing Co’s establishment in 1872, and during the same era when Native Americans made their homes in the county. Garwood said there’s often a misconception that each of these historical periods happened during its own time, when they actually occurred simultaneously.
Volunteers set the goal to have the new agriculture exhibit ready for guests by the Rice County Fair, but the team worked ahead of schedule. Having the museum closed during the pandemic presented a good opportunity for volunteers to build the display without disrupting visitors. Now, guests are welcome to check out the new exhibit during Heritage Days, which begins Thursday.
Garwood said another goal of RCHS is to change out the displays more frequently, so different pieces of collections give museum-goers a new experience. Resting artifacts is also part of caring for collections, she said, since light can be destructive to objects on display for too long.
“We’re five years away from having the first century of the Rice County Historical Society complete, and we want to make sure we’re in good shape,” she said.