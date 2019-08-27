As students spend this last week of summer preparing for school, the Faribault School District is one step ahead, planning for possible snow days later this winter.
At its Monday meeting, the board officially approved the implementation of E-Learning days for academic year 2019-20. The vote was unanimous at 6-0 with Board member Yvette Marthaler absent.
Rather than using the phrase "E-Learning days," which implies that all out-of-school instruction will be online, the district decided to call these school cancellation days "Falcon Learning and Connecting Days." With this new system, students in the Faribault district have the opportunity to earn credit on days when school is called off due to inclement weather. Since Falcon Days count as full school days after the first two school cancellations of the year, the district can avoid scheduling make-up days in late spring.
Ryan Krominga, director of teaching and learning for the district, said staff support the flexible learning plan, and families from districts that previously implemented a form of flex learning expressed their satisfaction with having zero make-up days.
Krominga said the Faribault district will collect parent feedback about Falcon Days throughout the winter season, should school cancellations happen. The district will attend to minor concerns as quickly as possible and seek solutions for any major problems in preparation for 2020-21.
For more information on Falcon Days and how they apply to the different grade levels in the district, visit bit.ly/2U6p0aF.
Setting goals
Focusing on 2019-20 as a whole, the School Board also discussed and approved the district goals for the approaching academic year.
The district’s three approved goals were as follows:
Goal 1: Prepare all students to be successful by expanding and enhancing pathways, online learning and other credit options toward improving graduation rates.
Goal 2: Promote Falcon pride by creating a safe, positive and nurturing learning environment where all students and staff are welcome, respected and supportive of each other.
Goal 3: Engage in open and authentic communication and interactions to inform and promote pride within the Faribault education community.
School Board member Carolyn Treadway expressed concern over one Goal 2 item, which states that the district will “offer at least three (3) professional development opportunities to all staff throughout the school year.” Rather than giving staff the option, she believed these courses in equity and cultural competence should be mandatory for all staff.
Equity and cultural competence is a focus for staff in 2019-20, with the hiring of a district equity coordinator to coach 40 staff members in cultural competence. Even so, Treadway said she’s convinced a shift an understanding of equity won’t happen until the expectation to attend professional development programs on the subject is clearly enforced.
With the school year beginning next week, the board agreed to pass the goals the night of the meeting with the understanding that the cabinet would explore the best ways to ensure staff participation in professional development programs. Rob Dehnert, director of special services, said one solution is to dedicate one staff development day to the topic of equity.