A public art project that has been two years in the making is finally taking shape at the Just Foods Co-Op in downtown Northfield.
The project features an impressive and colorful building-length mural on the north exterior wall of the Just Food Co-Op, which features the history and natural highlights of Northfield.
The mural’s inception in 2019 was led by local community group Rice County Neighbors United and a committee that included Neighbors United’s Mar Valdecantos and Olivia Frey, middle school art teacher Rafael Estrella, Union of Youth Art Coordinator Marie Fischer and then Northfield High School student Roberto Ochoa. Former Just Foods Co-Op general manager Sherri Meyers also played a key role in the initial stages of the project.
Thanks to grant funding from Northfield Shares, the project was able to begin two years ago but was put on hold due to a remodeling project at the Water Street co-op and then furthered delayed by the COVID pandemic. Work finally got underway in September.
With the project finally given a green light in September, much of the mural’s initial layout design has been painted on the wall next to the Just Foods parking lot. The cold weather has currently halted the projected for the winter but the mural’s final details and features are slated to be completed in the spring once temperatures allow for more painting.
“Sometimes people will walk by and think it is already finished, and in my view it is very beautiful already, but it is just the layout and we will keep applying more details in the spring,” Valdecantos said. “We had to stop when it got cooler. When the temperature falls below 50 degrees the paint doesn’t adhere to the wall well, so we had to stop at that point.”
The concept of the mural was driven by a desire to highlight the community’s history, diversity and acknowledge its location on former lands of the Dakota people. Valdecantos also believes a mural will help showcase the strength of the community and make Northfield a more welcoming place for everybody.
Once the gears were set in motion to move forward with the project, Valdecantos needed to find an appropriate ‘canvas’ for this work of public art in Northfield.
“I was just brainstorming different places around town and then it occurred to me that Just Foods Co-Op has this huge wall,” Valdecantos said. “I called the manager at the time, Sheri Meyers, and Sheri said ‘oh my, a mural is exactly what we are thinking about having.’
“It was just a marriage of two ideas coming together. They (Just Foods Co-Op) was looking for exactly this type of work and I was offering what we could do on our end … and then we just teamed up.”
Just Foods Co-Op’s marketing specialist Jim Gehrke added, “It kind of worked really well. We were doing the remodeling project and Mar Valdecantos approached the Co-Op at that time about whether we would be interested in this being the canvas for this artwork … and the Co-Op was thrilled by that.
“We are thrilled by the transformation that is underway on the north side of the building. First of all, we appreciate that art for its own sake, but more importantly as a Co-Op, we are quite literally a grocery store of the people, by the people and for the people. So it is very gratifying that we are able to provide the canvas for their grass roots effort to celebrate the history and diversity of the area.”
Students from Northfield’s middle school, high school and recent grads have assisted with the mural’s progress, along with college students from St. Olaf and Winona State. Over 30 individuals have helped with the project so far, and typically there are 10-15 people at a time that helped on Sunday afternoons this fall when the painting work was done.
“It is a very open group of people and everyone was welcome to help, and that was the intention,” Valdecantos said. “It is a community project. It takes longer this way rather than having an artist come up with an idea and doing the project. The project might take longer this way, but in our view it is very beautiful having all those people coming together to work on it.”
The design of the mural is the result of work done by students with guidance from the adults on the team.
“The adults were making things happen and helping the process along but the mural’s design was made by the students and that was done through many brainstorming sessions with them … it is very much the project of the students,” Valdecantos said.
The mural’s design was based upon the history of the community and Northfield’s location on Dakota land.
“We had extensive meetings talking about how we are on Dakota land and we talked about the land acknowledgement that we now have in place in town,” Valdecantos said. “We brought all those themes together and how grateful we are for what nature has provided us over the passage of time and that we are on Dakota land … all those things merged together in creating the mural.”
The final details will be put in place next spring. An official unveiling ceremony is planned when the work is completed.
“It (the mural) has been a tremendous addition,” Gehrke said. “We love it for the beauty of the art and the way it has really improved the appearance and warmth of our store.”