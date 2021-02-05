Luella Coulter has learned that professional musicians give great advice.
As an orchestra student who plays the viola and the piano, Faribault Middle School sixth grader was one of dozens of music students who attended virtual Lunch with a Legend sessions with professional musicians, composers and singers during distance learning.
“They told us about why they wanted to play their instrument, what inspired them to do what they did,” Coulter said. “They told us about their music career and some tricks to get over stage fright and practicing trips.”
Coulter remembers one musician saying “just do it,” and performing will become more comfortable after a few times. Another encouraged the student musicians to forget about the audience altogether and “pretend you’re the only one there.”
The musicians who talked to these middle school students called in from Minnesota, Nashville London, and even Colombia. On Wednesdays from Dec. 2 through Feb. 3, students could select which sessions they wanted to attend based on their interests.
Faribault Middle School orchestra director Tammi Nelson got the idea for Lunch with a Legend from a colleague who teaches at a school out of state. She and FMS band director Elizabeth Barron and FMS choir director Amelia Tesdahl reached out to professionals they knew firsthand, through college or elsewhere, or through friends and family.
“They were all super excited to give back to the community because people helped them when they were fresh and most of them came from small towns,” Nelson said.
One musician Nelson contacted was her brother’s neighbor Jeff Coffin, saxophonist for the Dave Matthews Band. He showed students how to do improvisations with various instruments, and Nelson herself was impressed with his skills.
Tesdahl added that Lunch with a Legend was particularly nice during this COVID-19 season as the artists reminded musicians like herself that there are still opportunities for musical expression during the pandemic.
Even post-COVID-19, Barron said, “In some fashion we would love to continue having kids exposed to professionals like this. I know my kids really enjoyed it. When they heard Wednesday was the last one, they were pretty sad.”
Sixth-grade orchestra student Amira Williams, who plays the bass, said the most interesting composer she listened to was Jacob Yoffee, who composed trailers for the “Star Wars” series and “Avengers: End Game.” She also listened to talks from Bryan Kidd, chief composer and arranger of the U.S. Navy band and violinist Genevieve Salamone.
Like Coulter, Williams recalls some of the advice the professionals shared.
“One person told us to just always practice, and it doesn’t matter where you come from as long as you just practice and learn your instrument,” Williams said. “They all really just said just practice and love what you’re doing and enjoy it.”
Sixth grade choir student Dante Chrapliwy said he enjoyed the Lunch with a Legend series very much. His favorite speaker was Timothy Takach, a Minnesota composer who talked about his compositions and how he launched his career.
Chrapliwy’s feedback on Lunch with a Legend is: “They should definitely keep doing this.”