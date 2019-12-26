The Faribault City Council on Monday approved the first of three of its Journey to 2040 plans, documents meant to guide the city and its future.
The Parks, Trails and Open Spaces Plan OK’d this week provided a broad view of the park system’s strengths, weaknesses and areas for improvement. It also evaluated each park’s amenities, and proposed modifications and improvements to each park.
Amid significant workforce challenges, parks are a key part of the city’s vision to make Faribault more livable and attractive to young families considering making Faribault their home. The Journey to 2040 vision is designed to help the city maintain its recent growth and develop a vibrant downtown that combines historic character and ample green space.
In its analysis of the city’s parks system, the report notes that today, Faribault has more park land than most cities of comparable size. Sitting at the intersection of the Cannon and Straight rivers, the city provides a number of recreational opportunities.
However, at $49 per capita, the city’s park budget comes in well below the national community average of $78 per capita spent on parks. It further notes that well maintained parks provide many economic and social benefits for a community.
The report states that many of the city’s park facilities are aging and in need of replacement or significant repairs. Other parks currently sit undeveloped or undeveloped many years after they were acquired, due to a lack of funding.
The report argues that the city’s parks must be designed to meet Faribault’s future demographic needs and that Faribault’s population is likely to grow older over the next couple of decades, but that economic development may bring an influx of diverse families into town.
Overall, the report recommended not only improving park facilities themselves, but connecting parks to each other by building more trails, creating additional gathering spaces, making parks more accessible, and connecting parks more fully to their natural surroundings.
Last year, the council provided an additional $150,000 in funding for park maintenance and improvements. According to Parks & Recreation Director Paul Penansky, that extra funding has helped the city to pay for parking lot improvements and a picnic shelter at North Alexander Park, added amenities to largely undeveloped parks like Prairie Parks, and upgrades to Bell Field at North Alex.
Councilors have expressed interest in providing additional funding, but they have had a difficult time finding the money, even amidst a strong economy.
Last week, councilors approved a levy increase of over 5%, marking the city’s fifth straight levy increase. Rising personnel costs forced the city to hike the levy even though no significant additional investments were made in parks, public safety or infrastructure.