Not one, but two Faribault High School assistant principals are moving to new assignments, but they aren't going too far away.
Just a couple weeks after the School Board approved Joe Sage as the new principal of Faribault Middle School, Shawn Peck has been named the next principal of Roosevelt Elementary, pending School Board action on May 24.
Both were selected from a pool of candidates that was evaluated by district leadership, staff from the respective schools and parents. Students also evaluated candidates for the middle school principal position.
Peck has been an assistant principal at Faribault High School since 2017. He recently received the Star of Innovation Award for his work with the RISE (Realizing Individual Student Excellence) program and was named Southeast Minnesota Assistant Principal of the Year in 2020.
“I have enjoyed working alongside such dedicated and talented people each day (at Faribault High School),” Peck said. “I am also very proud of the work being done there and feel very optimistic about the direction they are headed.”
Prior to coming to Faribault, Peck served as a middle school teacher, a baseball coach at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2008-10) and a high school teacher (2010-17) at Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights. Peck has a specialist degree in educational leadership from Minnesota State University, Mankato, a master's in education from the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and a bachelor's of education degree from Viterbo University, where he majored in social studies and minored in history.
Peck lives in Lakeville with his wife and three children. During his free time, he enjoys reading everything he can, coaching his daughters’ softball team, and rooting for the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers.
Peck begins his tenure as Roosevelt Elementary principal July 1. He will take over for Terry Ronayne, who is retiring after 15 years at Roosevelt.
“Roosevelt Elementary School is a special place because of the amazing people that work there and go to school there,” Peck said. “I am excited to join such a stellar team that is always focused on what truly matters: The students. We are going to build on the good work currently being done and create a culture where everyone can thrive and reach their full potential.”
On April 26, the School Board approved the hire of Joe Sage as the next Faribault Middle School principal. Like Peck, Sage is currently an assistant principal at Faribault High School, where he, too, has worked since 2017. He officially begins his job as Faribault Middle School principal July 1.
"Being a part of the team for Faribault Public Schools the past four years has been a dream come true,” Sage said. “It excites me to be provided with an opportunity to continue the great work at an exceptional middle school. I look forward to working with the amazing students, staff and community members and to officially join the FMS family!”
Prior to becoming assistant principal at FHS, Sage served as dean of students. Before that, he worked for the Shakopee school district where he was an earth science teacher, AP physics teacher and digital learning coach.
Sage has a specialist degree from Minnesota State University, Moorhead, a masters of educational leadership degree from St. Mary’s University, and a bachelor's in teaching (5-9 general science, 9-12 physics) from St. Cloud State University.
Sage lives in Lakeville with his wife, Olivia, who is the early learning coordinator at McKinley Early Childhood Center, and their two children. During his free time, he enjoys golfing and spending time with his family.