Minnesota’s Legislature took a break from its month-long hiatus on Thursday to join its federal counterparts in passing a sweeping stimulus package to help the state’s families and businesses.
The coronavirus relief bill comes in at more than $300 million, adding onto the $200 million that legislators authorized just two weeks ago. Yet unlike that bill, which went mostly to front -ine care providers, this bill focuses on the state’s economy.
About $200 million of the state’s new bill has been allocated to a new COVID-19 response fund. It will be overseen by the state’s Commissioner of Management and Budget, with a committee of 10 legislative leaders set to review all expenditures exceeding $1 million.
The bill passed unanimously in the Senate, the first piece of legislation to be passed with support from legislators who voted remotely. It had earlier secured passage in the House, by a vote of 99-4.
The only opposition to the bill came from the New Republican House Caucus, composed of four conservative legislators who left the Republican caucus over concerns with the leadership of House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt.
Among them is Rep. Jeremy Munson of Lake Crystal. Munson, who represents much of Waseca County, said the bill didn’t focus on providing assistance to small businesses that have been hurt by the pandemic. Munson also criticized the bill’s drafting process as less than transparent. Munson said that the final version was released just minutes before the House was set to vote on it, and most provisions had not received scrutiny at public committee meetings.
“This was the least transparent bill I’ve ever seen,” he said. “It was crammed through without proper oversight.”
Munson was particularly critical of several provisions he viewed as less than germane, and of the new COVID-19 fund itself, which he said lacks adequate oversight. Munson said he would rather see businesses across the state reopen, and tax refunds given to the public.
“Let me be clear, I believe this is a real crisis. But it is a temporary one and we are doing long term damage to the Minnesota economy in the way we are approaching relief,” said Rep. Steve Draszkowski, R-Winona, also a New Republican caucus member,
Oother area legislators voted to approve the bill. While they said that additional steps needed to be taken and many had significant criticisms of the bill, legislators from both parties said they view the bill as necessary.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, raised concerns over the legislation’s lack of provisions for independent contractors. Such workers are particularly vulnerable to the downturn because they’re not eligible for unemployment insurance.
He also expressed disappointment that the legislation did not include protections for first responders. Along with other legislators, Frentz has signed a letter to Gov. Tim Walz asking him to increase protections for First Responders at risk of contracting coronavirus.
However, Frentz praised other aspects of the bill, particularly the additional funding for small businesses and childcare providers. Minnesota’s already overtaxed childcare system has seen extra strain, as children of essential workers need a place to go with schools shuttered.
“Overall I’m very pleased that we were able to pass this legislation,” Frentz said. “I think it’s part of our effort to respond as best we can.”
Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, joined many of his fellow Republicans in criticizing $12 million in the bill that was allocated for Native American tribes. That money was divided equally, with $1 million going to each tribe.
Jasinski said he would have liked to see more oversight of that funding. Like Munson, he said the bill didn’t provide enough funding for small businesses, and acknowledged that the bill’s drafting process was less than transparent.
However, he said the bill included several other crucial, if non-controversial, priorities, including funding for childcare, some small business loan, and an extension of licensing deadlines, from real estate to insurance to driver’s licenses.
“Looking at the whole bill, I had to vote in favor,” he said. “We had a lot of issues we needed to get taken care of right away.”
Jasinski said policymakers will need to make a conscious effort to balance Minnesota’s public health with its economic health. The legislature’s task could soon become more difficult as the state’s $1.5 billion surplus evaporates.
The state has a rainy day fund of more than $2 billion, and will receive at least $2.2 billion under the federal government’s stimulus bill. However, Rep. Bob Vogel, R-Elko New Market, said he anticipates that legislators will still be left making difficult fiscal choices.
Vogel said that should the state see a budget deficit as a result of the economic chaos, raising taxes would not be the right way to go.
“People have already been hurt, you don’t want to take the money that they’re short of,” he said. “We would have to look at where we’re spending the money, where there might be things we can cut back on.”
The legislature will now resume its official one-month adjournment but passed resolutions allowing them to hold committee meetings and even official floor votes without being physically present at the Capitol.
Legislators are already looking forward to the next round of stimulus. Republicans like Jasinski called for significant tax relief, including a move to bring Minnesota into full compliance with Section 179 of the federal tax code. That allow businesses and farmers to deduct the cost of certain equipment from their taxes. It’s one of several ways Republicans say the state can and should assist small businesses in this time of need.
Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, also called for additional funding for homeless shelters and school districts struggling to pay staff. Brand also said he’d like to see additional programs to boost small businesses.
Another top legislative priority is sure to be the bonding bill, traditionally the legislature’s focus in even numbered years. In January, Walz proposed the largest bonding bill in state history, totaling more than $2.5 billion in proposed investment.
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, says the legislature has plenty of work yet to do this session. He was one of several area legislators who highlighted the importance of a strong bonding bill as a way to get essential projects done and boost growth.
“A lot of small and medium communities need wastewater treatment projects funded,” he said. “We also know townships and counties are looking for funds for local road and bridge projects.”
A large bonding bill could provide a crucial and much needed boost to Minnesota’s economy. In the last week alone, nearly 150,000 Minnesotans filed for unemployment insurance benefits. That economic bad news could be just the tip of the iceberg. Steve Grove, a Northfield native who serves as Commissioner for the Department of Employment and Economic Development, said he anticipates Minnesota’s temporary unemployment rate could rise to nearly 30%.