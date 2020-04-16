Who says you can’t go to a concert just because you’re social distancing?
While Minnesotans are staying indoors, Le Center musician Doug Traxler is bringing his music straight into the living room. With a banjo, guitar, keyboard and 800 songs in his repertoire, Traxler is entertaining hundreds through virtual happy hours on Facebook Live.
“It seems there’s a lot of need for it,” said Traxler. “We call it the happy hour, because at 5 o’clock, everyone is done doing their thing and they’re ready for an adult beverage.”
For the past two weeks, Traxler has taken to Facebook at 5 p.m. every night. His concerts typically consist of a Beatles song, a Jimmy Buffet song, some of his own work, classic rock, country, bluegrass and the blues. He looks the part too, busting out a western hat and occasionally a bandanna in the spirit of classic Americana.
“I’m a guitar player at heart and always have been,” said Traxler. “I’ve liked listening to it, I like playing it. I’ve played it every day my whole life for the past 30 years. In my retirement, that’s what I want to do, play live you know? I don’t retire for a while now, but I always say I’m working on my retirement gig.”
Traxler uses these concerts, not just to entertain, but also to educate. In between songs, he talks to the audience about the original artists, the different ways and styles of playing guitar and other instruments, including the piano, banjo and mandolin.
The concerts have grown beyond what Traxler had envisioned. Around 200 people tune in at each happy hour to watch Traxler live. In total, his concerts net anywhere from 1,000 views to over 3,000. And the views aren’t just from Minnesota. Traxler says he’s seen people listening all the way from Germany, the Netherlands and Africa.
The response has been positive as well. Hundreds comment on each video, thanking Traxler for the entertainment, talking about the music and requesting songs. One commenter from Le Center wrote “The Happy Hour isn’t keeping me from going crazy, but it’s flattening the curve …”
The concerts themselves weren’t even Traxler’s idea. Stuck at home, the musician was planning to start playing his banjo again. He shared a picture on Facebook and was surprised by the response.
“Within minutes, there were probably 10 people out there that said ‘Play live Doug. Play us something. Play us something,’” said Traxler. “So I just sat down, started picking for about half an hour, maybe 45 minutes, then I had 3,000 views that night.”
While the live shows are a new format, Traxler has been performing gigs in Le Center for more than 30 years, since his first at the VFW. Since then, he’s produced three albums, including his latest 2018 release “Guitars in Heaven,” and fronted local band “Doug Traxler and the Hired Hands.” He’s also a regular at the Le Sueur County Fair where he’s played for the last five years. Though it’s a change of pace, Traxler hasn’t had much trouble with the online concerts.
“They’re a little easier because you’re a little more relaxed and you have access to a few more songs,” said Traxler. “I use some books and some things from the past and prepare for each gig. They’re also really fun, because I can talk about whatever I want to talk about and I have an actual audience listening.”
After two weeks straight of live gigs, Traxler said he’ll have to slow down on the happy hours. He’s going back to work, so he won’t be uploading as frequently, but Traxler still plans on continuing the concerts.
“My favorite part is seeing comments come in from people I haven’t spoken to in a while and seeing people comment that I don’t even know,” said Traxler.