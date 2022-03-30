Police are looking for a Faribault woman who allegedly repeatedly punched a woman, slammed her head into a door and pulled out a clump of her hair.
Ashley Renee DeRider, 32, was charged with felony assault causing substantial bodily harm Tuesday in Rice County District Court. A warrant was issued for her arrest but her whereabouts were unknown as of Wednesday.
According to a court complaint:
DeRider left before police responded to a report of a fight at a Faribault apartment building on Saturday.
Officers found a woman whose eye was nearly swollen shut, her mouth was swollen and she had dried blood on her face.
There was a pool of blood in a hallway and a clump of hair on the floor.
The woman told police someone named “Dee” had hit her, but she could not recall much about what happened. The woman also did not know what day or year it was. She was taken by ambulance to the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center emergency room to be checked for a head injury.
A witness told police she saw DeRider bang the injured woman’s head against a glass door in the entry of the apartment building. DeRider then allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat. The witness said she pried DeRider’s hands off the woman.
An officer reviewed surveillance video and determined it appeared to show DeRider repeatedly punch the woman in the face, causing the woman’s head to hit the door.
The video then shows DeRider walk away with a clump of hair in her hand.