Across the country Tuesday evening, people of all backgrounds came together at Night to Unite/National Night Out celebrations.
Faribault is one of several hundred communities across Minnesota that participated in this year’s celebration. Across the city, participants of all ages and cultural backgrounds enjoyed beautiful weather and bonded with neighbors over food, music and conversation.
“It’s a nice great way for the community to come together, and to get to know your neighbors,” said Heather Giefer, who enjoyed the night with her three children.
First English Lutheran Church launched their first Night to Unite event as a collaborative effort with the Congregational Church of Faribault, located across the street. First English Pastor Mark Johnson said he was pleased to see the mix of church and community members enjoying the pleasant evening.
“We had to bring out extra chairs — that’s always a good sign,” Pastor Johnson said.
At the Faribault Community Center, a large and diverse crowd consumed free hot dogs and sambusas, a Somali fried food similar to a wonton and stuffed with meat. Representatives from We Count. Minnesota were on hand to urge Faribault residents, especially from the city’s large and often undercounted immigrant population, to make sure they are included in the 2020 census.
“(Night to Unite) is a really great way to bring us together,” said Fr. Henry Doyle, longtime chaplain at Shattuck-St. Mary’s who represented the We Count. Minnesota campaign at the community center gathering.
Mayor Kevin Voracek, Faribault City Council members and members of the Faribault Police Department moved from one event to the next on a busy night. All in all 14 parties were held across the city.
“It is important for communities,” said Councilor Peter van Sluis. “You get to know our neighbors, you get to understanding different cultures.”
National Night Out was first launched as an effort to strengthen police-community relationships. The first National Night Out in 1984 brought together 2.5 million Americans in 400 communities across the U.S. Today more than 16,000 communities across all 50 states celebrate National Night Out.
Faribault Police Chief Andy Boehlen said the pleasant evening gave his officers a great chance to connect with members of the community. The department's K9 Chase and his handler, Officer Josh Alexander, were also out and about. Boehlen said K9 Chase is always the most popular attraction at Night to Unite, especially among the children.