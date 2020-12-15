It didn't look any different than the hundreds of times Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn has come before the county Board of Commissioners. But it sure felt that way.
On Tuesday, the sheriff honored Faribault's Dick Fette and his wife, Joyce, for 35 years of service through Mothers Against Drunk Driving, helping combat impaired driving in Minnesota. The board declared the day Dick and Joyce Fette Day in memory of their 16-year old son, Greg, who was killed by a drunken driver Dec. 15, 1984.
An emotional Dunn praised the Fettes' work, and thanked them for channeling their efforts into making an "Incredible impact on the safety of their community." He and the Fettes' other son, Roger, noted that the number of alcohol-involved car crashes has dropped precipitously in the last few decades thanks to the work of people like Dick and Joyce Fette. The couple has been involved in efforts to educate drivers and served on MADD impact panels in which those convicted of drunken driving have heard from those whose lives have been forever changed by drunken driving.
The proclamation was personal for Dunn, then a Faribault Police Explorer. It was Dunn's first ride along, and he and then Faribault Police Officer Mike McCloud were called to the crash at Second Avenue and 20th Street. McCloud asked Dunn to check on one victim while he checked on the other.
When Dunn couldn't find a pulse, he called McCloud to the white Mustang and they placed a cloth over Fette's body. It wasn't until later that Dunn realized the young man in the car was his FHS classmate, Greg Fette.
Since 2015, 27 have been killed on Rice County roadways, 10 were involved in alcohol-related crashes. In that same time period, Rice County law enforcement have made over 1,400 DWI arrests. Roger Fette noted that in the late '80s, 39,000 people died each year on U.S. roadways. Today, that number is less than a third of that.
Dunn also noted that the Fettes' business, Fette Electronics, was responsible for paying for the first squad car video camera at the Rice County Sheriff's Office. It was installed in the Deputy Dunn's vehicle.