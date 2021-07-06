A Woodbury woman who led officers on a January 2020 chase was placed on probation for four years Tuesday in Rice County District Court.
Jillian Elizabeth Moore, 34, of Woodbury, was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle in April. Moore received a stay of adjudication, meaning that if she successfully completes the probation, the case will be dismissed and no conviction entered.
During probation, she will need to wear an electronic ankle monitoring device for 30 days on an annual basis. Moore, who has already accrued 190 days of jail time, did not receive an additional jail sentence.
Court documents state Moore was charged after Northfield police were called to a gas station Jan. 19, 2020, following a report of an intoxicated driver. An officer, who saw her get into the driver’s seat of her vehicle, said Moore smelled of alcohol and that her speech was slurred.
After asking to see her driver’s license, the officer noticed Moore putting her hand on the car’s shifter and placing the vehicle in drive. Though the officer told her several times not to drive off, Moore fled the scene, often traveling at a high rate of speed with the officer in pursuit. At one point, Moore ran through a stop sign at full speed. The officer, who lost sight of Moore, ended the pursuit, citing the public’s safety.
Moore’s vehicle was found two days later at a Prior Lake casino. Moore was later taken into custody in Washington County on a probation violation warrant in connection with a vehicle theft conviction. Moore has several DWI convictions since June 2011. She was originally also charged with first-degree DWI and fourth-degree property damage, but those counts were dismissed.