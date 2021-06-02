A second-place finish in the Minnesota Personal Finance Decathlon Challenge is more than the Faribault High School personal finance team expected to earn.
“There’s a lot of metro schools that compete, so I expected them to score higher, but I’m proud of where we came out,” said FHS junior Paige Ross.
The team’s success, said FHS senior Avery Rein, came from “everyone being comfortable in their own roles, then being able to help each other.”
Ross and Rein, along with FHS juniors Thomas Malecha and Henry Schonebaum, earned their placement among nearly 100 Minnesota teams vying to represent their state in the National Personal Finance Challenge.
To place at state, Ross said the individuals in each personal finance team first took a written test and combined their scores to find the team’s average. The FHS team placed in the top 12 out of nearly 100 teams, qualifying for state.
The Minnesota Personal Finance Decathlon Challenge, the state level contest, typically takes place in person. But due to the pandemic, the teams instead competed online. Each team was tasked with creating a financial plan using a fictional scenario and budget. In the case of FHS, the team reviewed a case study scenario involving a financially struggling couple and then developed a financial consulting presentation. Delivering the presentation before a virtual panel, the team was scored without first seeing the judges’ rubric.
Strong presentation skills gave the team a leg up on the competition, and part of that came from the team members’ combined experiences and strengths.
Rein participates on the Falcons speech team, so she applied her skills from that activity to the personal finance team. DECA Advisor Jared Kegler encouraged her to join the team after she scored high on a personal finance test.
Being seasoned DECA members worked to the advantage of the other three team members. Schonebaum said he competed on the personal finance team last year, when the contest was even more simplified in the early stages of the pandemic. The team, otherwise composed of seniors that have since graduated, placed in the top 15 for the state contest. Schonebaum said he passed his knowledge from last year’s contest to this year’s team.
Rein graduates this year, but the other three personal finance team members plan to aim for state again as seniors. Ross said they hope to recruit a younger member to fill Rein’s vacancy so that person can keep competing for years to come.
“I’m really impressed,” said Kegler. “They did really well this year, considering it was virtual and we didn’t really know what to expect.”