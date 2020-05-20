Sixth-grader Brandon Petricka never performed a saxophone solo before a live audience before, but now, he’s among 25 Faribault Public Schools music students with a YouTube presence.
An online playlist called "Songs for Souls," featuring the musical talents of Faribault Middle School and Faribault High School students, has been shared with local senior centers and nursing homes during the pandemic.
Said Brandon, “I feel good about that.”
For his solo, Brandon chose to play “The Pink Panther” and recorded a video of his performance from his home. It took a few takes to get it right, but he said he feels great about the finished video.
Brandon’s sister Stacie, an eighth-grader at Faribault Middle School, performed a cello solo as part of the community music project. She chose to record herself playing “Hallelujah,” a song she never before played for an audience. Although she’s performed duets in the past, she preferred playing alone because she didn’t need to coordinate practice times with anyone else.
“I’m pretty proud of [my solo], and I’m glad I’m brightening up someone’s day so they can enjoy it too,” said Stacie.
Elizabeth Barron, Faribault Middle School band director and chair of the middle school music department, collaborated with other music directors in the district to create “Songs for Souls” after schools closed in response to COVID-19.
“At the beginning of distance learning, we brainstormed what we want students to get out of this time,” said Barron. “… We want students to understand the power music can have in connecting people together, even from a distance.”
Band, choir and orchestra students selected songs of their own choosing to sing or play for their solo contributions and then rehearsed their performances on their own time. Students then sent their draft recordings to their music directors for evaluation, and the final recordings were added to the YouTube channel. About 25 solos are included in the playlist, among them pieces featuring clarinet, euphonium, violin, flute, piano and more.
Apart from allowing music students the chance to grow in their skills, Barron said “Songs for Souls” is a creative way to let community members know someone cares and wants to offer support for them. Students have expressed interest in performing more solos for the playlist through the remainder of the school year. Since band, choir and orchestra concerts have been cancelled, the project also gives students an another way to show what they’ve learned. The full playlist is accessible to anyone at bit.ly/2XhtDjR.
Stacie said she was thankful and excited about performing for the “Songs for Souls” playlist. Apart from this project, she’s continued practicing her cello by using apps like SmartMusic since schools closed.
Having a video on YouTube “feels great,” said Brandon, but he also misses being at band class.
“It’s very different to not see your friends around and not seeing the teacher,” he said.